George R.R. Martin Says 'Game of Thrones' Book Series Ending Will Be Different From HBO TV Show

HBO's hit TV series 'Game of Thrones', based on George R.R. Martin's books, concluded in 2019, with the finale bringing both book and show fans massive disappointment. Well, it seems that Martin might be on track to fix that.
George R.R. Martin revealed that his book series 'A Song of Ice and Fire' is going to take a different direction compared to the HBO TV show.
"Not all of the characters who survived until the end of GAME OF THRONES will survive until the end of A SONG OF ICE & FIRE, and not all of the characters who died on GAME OF THRONES will die in A SONG OF ICE & FIRE," he wrote
in his blog. "And the ending? You will need to wait until I get there. Some things will be the same. A lot will not."
Martin also teased that the book series is going to feature a couple of new characters. While he pledged that there will be "no new viewpoints," he said that "inevitably our major players will be encountering new people in lands far and near."
The differences between the TV show and his books, the author explained, are largely due to his writing style. Martin believes there are two types of writers: "architects", who prefer to plan everything in advance and then write according to the scheme, and "gardeners", who would rather start off with an idea and let it "grow" as they write. The 'Game of Thrones' creator deems himself mostly a "gardener," and his "gardening is taking [him] further and further away from the television series."
Among the differences between the books and the show, Martin mentioned characters like Victarion Greyjoy, Arianne Martell, Areo Hotah, Jon Connington, and Aeron Damphair, who have their viewpoints in the books, unlike the show's universe.
Because of these differences and Martin's feeling that the books have to shed light on a lot of things not covered in the show, 'The Winds of Winter' is taking the author a long time to finish, he admitted.
"This is hard, guys," he wrote.
HBO's take on 'Game of Thrones' concluded in May 2019, with the show's finale frustrating a lot of the series fans, with people even rallying online for the showrunners to roll out a different ending. While the requests for an alternative finale have not been fulfilled, HBO has launched a prequel show, 'House of the Dragon', that is set to tell the story of House Targaryen. It premieres on August 21, 2022. Martin is part of the crew behind the show.