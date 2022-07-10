https://sputniknews.com/20220710/europe-should-brace-for-total-cut-off-of-russian-gas-french-minister-warns-1097152408.html

Europe Should Brace for 'Total Cut-Off of Russian Gas', French Minister Warns

Europe Should Brace for 'Total Cut-Off of Russian Gas', French Minister Warns

Last month, the Russian energy giant Gazprom reduced natural gas deliveries to Europe by 60%, citing a delay to repairs on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that runs... 10.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-10T10:40+0000

2022-07-10T10:40+0000

2022-07-10T10:40+0000

russia

france

bruno le maire

eu

gas

special operation

europe

deliveries

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/17/1082429140_0:266:2695:1782_1920x0_80_0_0_01124fa13196d37efb300fb101182ffc.jpg

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has warned that Europe should brace itself for “a total cut-off of Russian gas.”The minister added that France must be careful in its energy consumption, build up gas stockpiles, reduce red tape slowing the development of renewable energies, and accelerate its program to build new nuclear reactors.The remarks came after Fatih Birol, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), told The Financial Times last month that the EU needs to be prepared for the fact that Russia may halt gas supplies completely by winter.According to the IEA, the EU imported 155 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Russia in 2021, which accounts for 45% of the bloc's imports, and 40% of its total consumption.Russian natural gas exports to Europe have declined precipitously in recent months as EU members search for alternatives as Moscow remains under “severe” Westerns sanctions imposed over Russia’s ongoing special operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine.The drop accelerated in mid-June after the Russian gas giant Gazprom indicated that it would be forced to reduce flows to Europe by up to 60 percent due to problems with the repair and maintenance of German-sourced turbines pumping gas through the Nord Stream 1 network.

https://sputniknews.com/20220705/entire-branches-of-german-industry-in-danger-of-collapsing-due-to-loss-of-russian-gas-union-warns-1096982885.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220706/west-may-use-proposed-russian-oil-price-cap-scheme-for-gas-price-von-der-leyen-says-1097015542.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

russia, france, bruno le maire, eu, gas, special operation, europe, deliveries