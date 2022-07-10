https://sputniknews.com/20220710/europe-should-brace-for-total-cut-off-of-russian-gas-french-minister-warns-1097152408.html
Europe Should Brace for 'Total Cut-Off of Russian Gas', French Minister Warns
Europe Should Brace for 'Total Cut-Off of Russian Gas', French Minister Warns
Last month, the Russian energy giant Gazprom reduced natural gas deliveries to Europe by 60%, citing a delay to repairs on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that runs... 10.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-10T10:40+0000
2022-07-10T10:40+0000
2022-07-10T10:40+0000
russia
france
bruno le maire
eu
gas
special operation
europe
deliveries
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/17/1082429140_0:266:2695:1782_1920x0_80_0_0_01124fa13196d37efb300fb101182ffc.jpg
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has warned that Europe should brace itself for “a total cut-off of Russian gas.”The minister added that France must be careful in its energy consumption, build up gas stockpiles, reduce red tape slowing the development of renewable energies, and accelerate its program to build new nuclear reactors.The remarks came after Fatih Birol, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), told The Financial Times last month that the EU needs to be prepared for the fact that Russia may halt gas supplies completely by winter.According to the IEA, the EU imported 155 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Russia in 2021, which accounts for 45% of the bloc's imports, and 40% of its total consumption.Russian natural gas exports to Europe have declined precipitously in recent months as EU members search for alternatives as Moscow remains under “severe” Westerns sanctions imposed over Russia’s ongoing special operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine.The drop accelerated in mid-June after the Russian gas giant Gazprom indicated that it would be forced to reduce flows to Europe by up to 60 percent due to problems with the repair and maintenance of German-sourced turbines pumping gas through the Nord Stream 1 network.
https://sputniknews.com/20220705/entire-branches-of-german-industry-in-danger-of-collapsing-due-to-loss-of-russian-gas-union-warns-1096982885.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220706/west-may-use-proposed-russian-oil-price-cap-scheme-for-gas-price-von-der-leyen-says-1097015542.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/17/1082429140_0:13:2695:2034_1920x0_80_0_0_d1ed6d6eed810bb8848cdfc0134e24fc.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
russia, france, bruno le maire, eu, gas, special operation, europe, deliveries
Europe Should Brace for 'Total Cut-Off of Russian Gas', French Minister Warns
Last month, the Russian energy giant Gazprom reduced natural gas deliveries to Europe by 60%, citing a delay to repairs on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that runs to Germany under the Baltic Sea. Russia remains under Western sanctions that were imposed by the US and its allies over Moscow’s ongoing special military operation in Ukraine.
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has warned that Europe should brace itself for “a total cut-off of Russian gas.”
Speaking at an economic conference in Aix-en-Provence, southern France, on Sunday, Le Maire described Russian gas deliveries being shut off entirely for Europe as “the most likely scenario today.”
The minister added that France must be careful in its energy consumption, build up gas stockpiles, reduce red tape slowing the development of renewable energies, and accelerate its program to build new nuclear reactors.
The remarks came after Fatih Birol, the head of the International Energy Agency
(IEA), told The Financial Times last month that the EU needs to be prepared for the fact that Russia may halt gas supplies completely by winter.
“Europe should be ready in case Russian gas is completely cut off. The nearer we are coming to winter, the more we understand Russia’s intentions. I believe the cuts are geared towards avoiding Europe filling storage, and increasing Russia's leverage in the winter months,” Birol argued.
According to the IEA, the EU imported 155 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Russia in 2021, which accounts for 45% of the bloc's imports, and 40% of its total consumption.
Russian natural gas exports to Europe have declined precipitously in recent months as EU members search for alternatives as Moscow remains under “severe” Westerns sanctions imposed over Russia’s ongoing special operation
to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine.
The drop accelerated in mid-June after the Russian gas giant Gazprom indicated that it would be forced to reduce flows to Europe by up to 60 percent due to problems with the repair and maintenance of German-sourced turbines pumping gas through the Nord Stream 1 network.