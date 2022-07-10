https://sputniknews.com/20220710/bar-shooting-in-south-african-town-of-soweto-leaves-14-dead-and-10-injured-reports-say-1097147373.html
Bar Shooting in South African Town of Soweto Leaves 14 Dead and 10 Injured, Reports Say
2022-07-10T07:26+0000
The incident happened at a tavern in one of the suburbs of Soweto just after midnight. The eNCA broadcaster reported that ten individuals were injured in the attack, with three in critical condition.The police are working on the scene.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A total of 14 people were killed and ten more were injured in a mass shooting that took place in a tavern in the South African city of Soweto, South African media reported on Sunday.
The incident happened at a tavern in one of the suburbs of Soweto just after midnight. The eNCA broadcaster reported that ten individuals were injured in the attack, with three in critical condition.
"Yes, I can confirm that incident did happen and it happened around 12:30 a.m. [22:30 July 9 GMT] this morning," Police Commissioner Elias Mawela was quoted as saying by eNCA.
The police are working on the scene.