Bar Shooting in South African Town of Soweto Leaves 14 Dead and 10 Injured, Reports Say

The incident happened at a tavern in one of the suburbs of Soweto just after midnight. The eNCA broadcaster reported that ten individuals were injured in the attack, with three in critical condition.The police are working on the scene.

