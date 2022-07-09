https://sputniknews.com/20220709/weekly-news-wrap-up-former-japanese-leader-assassinated-bojo-resigns-pla-ready-for-war-1097120324.html

Weekly News Wrap Up; Former Japanese Leader Assassinated; Bojo Resigns; PLA Ready for War

Weekly News Wrap Up; Former Japanese Leader Assassinated; Bojo Resigns; PLA Ready for War

Shinzo Abe, arch-conservative former Japanese Prime Minister, is assassinated at a speaking event in his home country.

Shinzo Abe, arch-conservative former Japanese Prime Minister, is assassinated at a speaking event in his home country.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. Shinzo Abe, arch-conservative former Japanese Prime Minister, was assassinated at a speaking event in his home country. Also, Boris Johnson fell from power, and Venezuela allegedly hosted multi-nation military drills and proudly exhibited Iranian drones.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor in Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. Weekly job numbers are in, and the US labor market appears to be weakening. Also, a US scheme to cap Russian oil prices seems deranged and doomed and some Congress members seek a diminished war budget.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss the NATO crisis. Former Russian president Dmitri Medvedev warns the West that nuclear war is a real threat. Also, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says there is no need for dialogue if the West seeks to defeat Russia on the battlefield.K. J. Noh, peace activist, and writer, joins us to discuss the assassination of Shinzo Abe. Abe, 67, was shot while speaking to a crowd in the city of Nara. A 41-year old man detained in connection with the shooting, Tetsuya Yamagami, confessed to the crime, according to a police spokesperson.Scott Ritter, Former UN weapon inspector in Iraq and Dr. David Oualaalou, (WAH-LAH-LU), Author and international security analyst, join us to discuss this week's foreign policy stories. Russia has made a decisive break from the West. Also, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has made a deranged speech about US foreign policy and EU economies are crashing.Dr. Colin Campbell, DC Senior News Correspondent, and Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net, join us to discuss this week's news stories. The White House is getting pushback after a Biden adviser claimed that the American people will have to suffer to maintain a "liberal word order." Also, at least six died in another mass shooting and Shinzo Abe was assassinated.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

