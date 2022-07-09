International
LIVE UPDATES: Defence Secretary Ben Wallace Says Won't Be Running for PM After Johnson Steps Down
LIVE UPDATES: Defence Secretary Ben Wallace Says Won't Be Running for PM After Johnson Steps Down
On Thursday, Boris Johnson announced his resignation as Tory Party chief due to a scandal surrounding reports accusing the now-sacked Deputy Chief Whip Chris... 09.07.2022, Sputnik International
uk
prime minister
uk, prime minister, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
LIVE UPDATES: Defence Secretary Ben Wallace Says Won't Be Running for PM After Johnson Steps Down

11:42 GMT 09.07.2022 (Updated: 12:10 GMT 09.07.2022)
International
India
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
On Thursday, Boris Johnson announced his resignation as Tory Party chief due to a scandal surrounding reports accusing the now-sacked Deputy Chief Whip Chris Pincher of sexual misconduct. As a result, around 50 top civil servants left the cabinet, forcing the PM to start a new race for Downing St.
Following Johnson's decision, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced his bid for the Tory leadership. Attorney General for England and Wales Suella Braverman also said she plans to run, as well as ex-Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch.
Among other potential yet still unconfirmed candidates to replace BoJo are Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.
11:47 GMT 09.07.2022
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace Says Won't Be Running for PM After Johnson Steps Down
