LIVE UPDATES: Defence Secretary Ben Wallace Says Won't Be Running for PM After Johnson Steps Down

On Thursday, Boris Johnson announced his resignation as Tory Party chief due to a scandal surrounding reports accusing the now-sacked Deputy Chief Whip Chris Pincher of sexual misconduct. As a result, around 50 top civil servants left the cabinet, forcing the PM to start a new race for Downing St.
Following Johnson's decision, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced his bid for the Tory leadership. Attorney General for England and Wales Suella Braverman also said she plans to run, as well as ex-Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch.
Among other potential yet still unconfirmed candidates to replace BoJo are Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace Says Won't Be Running for PM After Johnson Steps Down
After careful consideration and discussing with colleagues and family, I have taken the decision not to enter the contest for leadership of the Conservative Party. I am very grateful to all my parliamentary colleagues and wider members who have pledged support. 1/2