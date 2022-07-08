https://sputniknews.com/20220708/uk-ex-treasury-secretary-rishi-sunak-announces-bid-to-succeed-bojo-as-new-conservative-leader--pm-1097114313.html
UK Ex-Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak Announces Bid to Succeed BoJo as New Conservative Leader & PM
UK Ex-Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak Announces Bid to Succeed BoJo as New Conservative Leader & PM
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former UK Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak officially announced his nomination for the post of new leader of the Conservative Party and UK... 08.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-08T15:36+0000
2022-07-08T15:36+0000
2022-07-08T15:43+0000
uk
rishi sunak
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/05/1095291772_0:237:2925:1882_1920x0_80_0_0_5301ea0708f43b004399d3f8db90976a.jpg
"I’m standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your Prime Minister. Let’s restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country," Sunak said on Twitter.Boris Johnson, who succeeded Theresa May as prime minister in 2019, announced on Thursday that he was stepping down as the prime minister and head of the UK's Conservative Party, and would remain in office until the appointment of a new prime minister.
https://sputniknews.com/20220708/wallace-sunak-or-mordaunt-pundits-and-bookies-favorites-for-next-uk-pm-1097107225.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/05/1095291772_10:0:2741:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4a5ebf2143d21d2d4f305edeafad2549.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
uk, rishi sunak
UK Ex-Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak Announces Bid to Succeed BoJo as New Conservative Leader & PM
15:36 GMT 08.07.2022 (Updated: 15:43 GMT 08.07.2022)
Being updated
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former UK Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak officially announced his nomination for the post of new leader of the Conservative Party and UK Prime Minister.
"I’m standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your Prime Minister. Let’s restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country," Sunak said on Twitter.
Boris Johnson, who succeeded Theresa May as prime minister in 2019, announced on Thursday that he was stepping down as the prime minister
and head of the UK's Conservative Party, and would remain in office until the appointment of a new prime minister.