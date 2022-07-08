International
https://sputniknews.com/20220708/uk-ex-treasury-secretary-rishi-sunak-announces-bid-to-succeed-bojo-as-new-conservative-leader--pm-1097114313.html
UK Ex-Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak Announces Bid to Succeed BoJo as New Conservative Leader & PM
UK Ex-Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak Announces Bid to Succeed BoJo as New Conservative Leader & PM
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former UK Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak officially announced his nomination for the post of new leader of the Conservative Party and UK... 08.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-08T15:36+0000
2022-07-08T15:43+0000
uk
rishi sunak
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/05/1095291772_0:237:2925:1882_1920x0_80_0_0_5301ea0708f43b004399d3f8db90976a.jpg
"I’m standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your Prime Minister. Let’s restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country," Sunak said on Twitter.Boris Johnson, who succeeded Theresa May as prime minister in 2019, announced on Thursday that he was stepping down as the prime minister and head of the UK's Conservative Party, and would remain in office until the appointment of a new prime minister.
https://sputniknews.com/20220708/wallace-sunak-or-mordaunt-pundits-and-bookies-favorites-for-next-uk-pm-1097107225.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/05/1095291772_10:0:2741:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4a5ebf2143d21d2d4f305edeafad2549.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, rishi sunak

UK Ex-Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak Announces Bid to Succeed BoJo as New Conservative Leader & PM

15:36 GMT 08.07.2022 (Updated: 15:43 GMT 08.07.2022)
© AP Photo / Justin TallisBritain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak pauses as he speaks during a press conference in the Downing Street briefing room, in London, Thursday Feb. 3, 2022. Britain's energy regulator announced Thursday that a cap on energy prices is going up by a record 54% because of the soaring costs of wholesale natural gas, a change that will significantly burden millions of households already squeezed by rapidly climbing bills. (Justin Tallis/Pool via AP)
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak pauses as he speaks during a press conference in the Downing Street briefing room, in London, Thursday Feb. 3, 2022. Britain's energy regulator announced Thursday that a cap on energy prices is going up by a record 54% because of the soaring costs of wholesale natural gas, a change that will significantly burden millions of households already squeezed by rapidly climbing bills. (Justin Tallis/Pool via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.07.2022
© AP Photo / Justin Tallis
Subscribe
International
India
Being updated
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former UK Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak officially announced his nomination for the post of new leader of the Conservative Party and UK Prime Minister.
"I’m standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your Prime Minister. Let’s restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country," Sunak said on Twitter.
Boris Johnson, who succeeded Theresa May as prime minister in 2019, announced on Thursday that he was stepping down as the prime minister and head of the UK's Conservative Party, and would remain in office until the appointment of a new prime minister.
Penny Mordaunt speaks ahead of Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt launching his leadership campaign for the Conservative Party in London, June 10, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.07.2022
Wallace, Sunak or Mordaunt? Pundits' and Bookies' Favorites for Next UK PM
15:39 GMT
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала