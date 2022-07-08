https://sputniknews.com/20220708/truly-heartbreaking-world-shocked-after-former-japanese-pm-shinzo-abes-assassination-1097103821.html

'Truly Heartbreaking': World 'Shocked' After Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe's Assassination

The former Japanese prime minister died on Friday as a result of an assassination in Nara during his campaign for a fellow LDP member. 08.07.2022, Sputnik International

The assassination of Shinzo Abe has shocked the world, prompting social media to respond with a wave of condolences and condemnation of the attack on Japan's former prime minister.Among those sharing their grief online are many world leaders and prominent politicians. The leaders of Russia, the UK, India, Israel, Pakistan, as well as many other countries, have already weighed in on the tragedy.The Kremlin said it was "deeply saddened" by Abe's death, saying that he was a "patriot" and had good relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.Boris Johnson, who has recently resigned as the UK prime minister, offered his condolences as well.Former UK PM Theresa May also quickly reacted to the incident, saying that the news were "truly heartbreaking" and described Abe as a "statesman of the highest caliber" who was also a "dependable partner and trusted ally".French President Emmanuel Macron, for his part, said that "Japan has lost a great prime minister" who "dedicated his life to his country and worked for stability in the world." Among those mourning Abe's death was European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi joined her, saying that his country was "shocked by the terrible attack that hits Japan and its free democratic debate." Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also reacted to the assassination.Indian PM Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, marking Abe's "immense contribution to elevating India-Japan relations to the level of a Special Strategic and Global Partnership," and announcing that India will have a national day of mourning on July 9 to honor the memory of the former Japanese prime minister.Naftali Bennet also reacted to Abe's assassination, saying he is "shocked and saddened", and praising the deceased former PM as "a strong, steady leader and a friend to Israel."Among those notably silent is US President Joe Biden, who has yet to comment on Abe's assassination, with the US Embassy in Japan only commenting on the shooting when the former PM's death had not been confirmed.Abe died on Friday after being shot in the Japanese city of Nara during a campaign for a fellow LDP member. He was attacked by someone believed to be a former Navy sailor who was "dissatisfied" with the politician. There have been no immediate details about the attacker's reasons.

