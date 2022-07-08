https://sputniknews.com/20220708/the-liberal-world-order-is-breaking-down-1097087122.html

The Liberal World Order is Breaking Down

The Liberal World Order is Breaking Down

The Liberal World Order is Breaking Down On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Russia commenting on the resignation of Boris Johnson, and Derek Chauvin being sentenced to twenty-one years in prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights.

Ahmed Kaballo – Journalist, Producer, Activist | Boris Johnson Resigns, No Clear Successor for British Prime Minister, and Christopher PincherScottie Nell Hughes - Journalist, Former RT News Anchor, and Political Commentator | Sanctions Created Multiple Crises, Tucker Carlson Hated by the Establishment Media, and Possible Mass Protests Happening AmericaIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Ahmed Kaballo about Boris Johnson's resignation, numerous cabinet resignations, and a tough winter for Europe. Ahmed explained the events that led to Boris Johnson's resignation and Jeremy Corbyn's derailment from the Prime Minister position. Ahmed talked about Brexit and how Brexit was the reason for Boris Johnson's Prime Minister win.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Scottie Nell Hughes about the protests in the Netherlands, the military operation in Ukraine, and multiple world leaders in trouble. Scottie talked about Boris Johnson's resignation and how the media creates panic. Scottie spoke about the failed "Putin price hike" narrative and President Biden focused on gifting medals of freedom to Americans, instead of focusing on the US economy.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

