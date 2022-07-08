https://sputniknews.com/20220708/personal-housing-crisis-bojo-homeless-upon-leaving-downing-street-biographer-says-1097109296.html
Personal Housing Crisis: BoJo Homeless Upon Leaving Downing Street, Biographer Says
BoJo has a lot on his plate right now, but it seems there is one more problem adding to all the woes he faces with his resignation - the outgoing PM simply does not have a place to live.While Boris got used to a certain level of comfort as the head of the cabinet, he will have to act quickly to find somewhere to bunk considering his swift resignation, the biographer noted. According to him, Johnson "is going to have a very tough time of reckoning in the coming days and weeks".However, ex-Downing Street communications chief Andy Coulson suggested that Johnson will easily rebound by writing "the fastest prime ministerial memoir in history".Johnson's government managed to survive several scandals, including the recent partygate controversy. The PM even narrowly won a confidence vote, despite strong opposition in his own party.However, the prime minister had to step down as party chief after dozens of ministers, aides and other top officials left the government citing a scandal with now-sacked Deputy Chief Whip Chris Pincher.The controversy unraveled last week, amid reports that Pincher had groped two men in a private members' club. It turned out that the incident was not the first time Pincher faced allegations of inappropriate behavior. Johnson apologized, admitting he had been told about a complaint in 2019 and saying he had made a "bad mistake" appointing Pincher to his position.
BoJo has a lot on his plate right now, but it seems there is one more problem adding to all the woes he faces with his resignation
- the outgoing PM simply does not have a place to live.
"I think it’s extraordinary that no one has cottoned on to this but his greatest problem is his own domestic arrangements,” Johnson's biographer Tom Bower told the press. "He let out his home in Oxfordshire because he thought he wouldn't need it for many years to come and he doesn't have a house in London. Carrie has a flat in Camberwell but it's not big enough for four people, two of whom are small children".
While Boris got used to a certain level of comfort as the head of the cabinet, he will have to act quickly to find somewhere to bunk considering his swift resignation, the biographer noted. According to him, Johnson "is going to have a very tough time of reckoning
in the coming days and weeks".
"Psychologically, the threat of homelessness, not having all the flunkies, not having power, not having chequers and not having authority is going to hit him very badly".
However, ex-Downing Street communications chief Andy Coulson suggested that Johnson will easily rebound by writing "the fastest prime ministerial memoir in history".
"He will be shameless as an ex-PM,”, Coulson wrote in the Times. "He understands – just as his idol Churchill did – that controlling the narrative of your failures as well as your successes is the absolute key to life beyond No 10".
Johnson's government managed to survive several scandals, including the recent partygate controversy. The PM even narrowly won a confidence vote, despite strong opposition in his own party.
However, the prime minister had to step down as party chief after dozens of ministers, aides and other top officials left the government citing a scandal with now-sacked Deputy Chief Whip Chris Pincher.
The controversy unraveled last week, amid reports that Pincher had groped two men in a private members' club. It turned out that the incident was not the first time Pincher faced allegations of inappropriate behavior. Johnson apologized, admitting he had been told about a complaint in 2019 and saying he had made a "bad mistake" appointing Pincher to his position.