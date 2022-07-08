https://sputniknews.com/20220708/personal-housing-crisis-bojo-homeless-upon-leaving-downing-street-biographer-says-1097109296.html

Personal Housing Crisis: BoJo Homeless Upon Leaving Downing Street, Biographer Says

Personal Housing Crisis: BoJo Homeless Upon Leaving Downing Street, Biographer Says

The UK PM resigned his party leadership and will be removed from office shortly amid a mutiny in his own party and cabinet. At least 50 ministers, private... 08.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-08T14:35+0000

2022-07-08T14:35+0000

2022-07-08T14:35+0000

boris johnson

uk

resignation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/07/1096081610_0:0:3075:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_f2e7d824b807b6cb5eefd4d2e0623cbd.jpg

BoJo has a lot on his plate right now, but it seems there is one more problem adding to all the woes he faces with his resignation - the outgoing PM simply does not have a place to live.While Boris got used to a certain level of comfort as the head of the cabinet, he will have to act quickly to find somewhere to bunk considering his swift resignation, the biographer noted. According to him, Johnson "is going to have a very tough time of reckoning in the coming days and weeks".However, ex-Downing Street communications chief Andy Coulson suggested that Johnson will easily rebound by writing "the fastest prime ministerial memoir in history".Johnson's government managed to survive several scandals, including the recent partygate controversy. The PM even narrowly won a confidence vote, despite strong opposition in his own party.However, the prime minister had to step down as party chief after dozens of ministers, aides and other top officials left the government citing a scandal with now-sacked Deputy Chief Whip Chris Pincher.The controversy unraveled last week, amid reports that Pincher had groped two men in a private members' club. It turned out that the incident was not the first time Pincher faced allegations of inappropriate behavior. Johnson apologized, admitting he had been told about a complaint in 2019 and saying he had made a "bad mistake" appointing Pincher to his position.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

boris johnson, uk, resignation