International
https://sputniknews.com/20220707/vp-harris-mocked-for-interview-conducted-under-sign-that-misspelled-louisiana-1097036723.html
VP Harris Mocked For Interview Conducted Under Sign That Misspelled ‘Louisiana’
VP Harris Mocked For Interview Conducted Under Sign That Misspelled ‘Louisiana’
Kamala Harris is being mocked online after giving an interview under a sign that misspelled Louisiana. 07.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-07T03:14+0000
2022-07-07T03:14+0000
kamala harris
viral
internet
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/03/1096908221_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7b58ae2dc9d6cec9c86317a69df93fc1.jpg
The vice president was attending Essence Fest in New Orleans, Louisiana, and gave a 30-minute sit down interview discussing issues facing Black women. The interview touched on racial issues and the recent Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v Wade, dismantling federal abortion protections that previously stood for over 50 years.But it was not the interview that caught the attention of Twitter users, they were more interested in the sign Harris was sitting in front of. Directly under the vice presidential seal were the words “Vice President Kamala Harris. New Orleans Lousiana.” Conspicuously absent was the first “i” in the state’s name.No one mentioned or seemingly noticed the typo during the event, but predictably, the internet did..Harris was also seen in Highland Park, Illinois, on Tuesday, giving a speech one day after a shooting at a Fourth of July parade left seven dead and 24 more injured. She was mocked by conservative outlets and Twitter users that called her speech repetitive word salad.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Ian DeMartino
Ian DeMartino
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/03/1096908221_142:0:2873:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3c870cac23780292cf02649851ffb48e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kamala harris, viral, internet

VP Harris Mocked For Interview Conducted Under Sign That Misspelled ‘Louisiana’

03:14 GMT 07.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / PARAS GRIFFINVice President of the United States Kamala Harris speaks onstage during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 2, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris speaks onstage during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 2, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / PARAS GRIFFIN
Subscribe
International
India
Ian DeMartino
All materials
Kamala Harris is being mocked online after giving an interview under a sign that misspelled Louisiana.
The vice president was attending Essence Fest in New Orleans, Louisiana, and gave a 30-minute sit down interview discussing issues facing Black women. The interview touched on racial issues and the recent Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v Wade, dismantling federal abortion protections that previously stood for over 50 years.
But it was not the interview that caught the attention of Twitter users, they were more interested in the sign Harris was sitting in front of. Directly under the vice presidential seal were the words “Vice President Kamala Harris. New Orleans Lousiana.” Conspicuously absent was the first “i” in the state’s name.
No one mentioned or seemingly noticed the typo during the event, but predictably, the internet did..
Kamala Harris Louisiana incorrect spelling Twitter Reaction
Kamala Harris Louisiana incorrect spelling Twitter Reaction - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.07.2022
Kamala Harris Louisiana incorrect spelling Twitter Reaction
Harris was also seen in Highland Park, Illinois, on Tuesday, giving a speech one day after a shooting at a Fourth of July parade left seven dead and 24 more injured. She was mocked by conservative outlets and Twitter users that called her speech repetitive word salad.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала