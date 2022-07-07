VP Harris Mocked For Interview Conducted Under Sign That Misspelled ‘Louisiana’
© AFP 2022 / PARAS GRIFFINVice President of the United States Kamala Harris speaks onstage during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 2, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Kamala Harris is being mocked online after giving an interview under a sign that misspelled Louisiana.
The vice president was attending Essence Fest in New Orleans, Louisiana, and gave a 30-minute sit down interview discussing issues facing Black women. The interview touched on racial issues and the recent Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v Wade, dismantling federal abortion protections that previously stood for over 50 years.
But it was not the interview that caught the attention of Twitter users, they were more interested in the sign Harris was sitting in front of. Directly under the vice presidential seal were the words “Vice President Kamala Harris. New Orleans Lousiana.” Conspicuously absent was the first “i” in the state’s name.
No one mentioned or seemingly noticed the typo during the event, but predictably, the internet did..
Lousiana is an acceptable alternative spelling, Fact Checkers say.— Muriel (@CantGetWorse) July 4, 2022
I hope @Essence edits their magazine better than their sign. "Lousiana." LOL #Louisiana— Michael Parnell (@parnellwrites) July 4, 2022
Harris was also seen in Highland Park, Illinois, on Tuesday, giving a speech one day after a shooting at a Fourth of July parade left seven dead and 24 more injured. She was mocked by conservative outlets and Twitter users that called her speech repetitive word salad.