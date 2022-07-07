https://sputniknews.com/20220707/nicki-minajs-husband-kenneth-handed-probation-sentence-for-not-registering-as-sex-offender-1097039152.html

Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Handed Probation Sentence for Not Registering as Sex Offender

Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Handed Probation Sentence for Not Registering as Sex Offender

Kenneth Petty, Nicki Minaj's husband, was arrested in 1995 for an attempt to rape 16-year-old Jennifer Hough and served four years in prison. He was required... 07.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-07T17:50+0000

2022-07-07T17:50+0000

2022-07-07T17:50+0000

nicki minaj

arrest

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/07/1097039005_0:157:3080:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_b117d12bdfb5280f69a06a2379c46c22.jpg

On Wednesday, Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty was sentenced to three years probation and a year in home detention after failing to register as a sex offender in Los Angeles, according to CBS News.He was also obliged to pay a $55,000 fine.In 1995, Petty was charged with the attempted rape of 16-year-old Jennifer Hough. He spent four years in prison. Petty had previously been registered as a sex offender in New York, where he lived, and since then he is required to register as a sex offender wherever he lives. The family has been living in California for more than two years, and Petty has not yet filed the data. In March 2020, he was arrested for violating the law, but he posted bail and was released.Petty married Minaj in 2019 and they have a two-year-old son.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

nicki minaj, arrest