International
https://sputniknews.com/20220707/nicki-minajs-husband-kenneth-handed-probation-sentence-for-not-registering-as-sex-offender-1097039152.html
Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Handed Probation Sentence for Not Registering as Sex Offender
Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Handed Probation Sentence for Not Registering as Sex Offender
Kenneth Petty, Nicki Minaj's husband, was arrested in 1995 for an attempt to rape 16-year-old Jennifer Hough and served four years in prison. He was required... 07.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-07T17:50+0000
2022-07-07T17:50+0000
nicki minaj
arrest
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/07/1097039005_0:157:3080:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_b117d12bdfb5280f69a06a2379c46c22.jpg
On Wednesday, Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty was sentenced to three years probation and a year in home detention after failing to register as a sex offender in Los Angeles, according to CBS News.He was also obliged to pay a $55,000 fine.In 1995, Petty was charged with the attempted rape of 16-year-old Jennifer Hough. He spent four years in prison. Petty had previously been registered as a sex offender in New York, where he lived, and since then he is required to register as a sex offender wherever he lives. The family has been living in California for more than two years, and Petty has not yet filed the data. In March 2020, he was arrested for violating the law, but he posted bail and was released.Petty married Minaj in 2019 and they have a two-year-old son.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/07/1097039005_176:0:2905:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_50d9d6d30c4bfc0bc5c3f137dcb0c50f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nicki minaj, arrest

Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Handed Probation Sentence for Not Registering as Sex Offender

17:50 GMT 07.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / JAMIE MCCARTHYNicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty attend the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2020 in New York City
Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty attend the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2020 in New York City - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / JAMIE MCCARTHY
Subscribe
International
India
Kenneth Petty, Nicki Minaj's husband, was arrested in 1995 for an attempt to rape 16-year-old Jennifer Hough and served four years in prison. He was required by law to register as a sex offender in New York.
On Wednesday, Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty was sentenced to three years probation and a year in home detention after failing to register as a sex offender in Los Angeles, according to CBS News.
He was also obliged to pay a $55,000 fine.
In 1995, Petty was charged with the attempted rape of 16-year-old Jennifer Hough. He spent four years in prison.
Petty had previously been registered as a sex offender in New York, where he lived, and since then he is required to register as a sex offender wherever he lives.
The family has been living in California for more than two years, and Petty has not yet filed the data. In March 2020, he was arrested for violating the law, but he posted bail and was released.
Petty married Minaj in 2019 and they have a two-year-old son.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала