https://sputniknews.com/20220707/nicki-minajs-husband-kenneth-handed-probation-sentence-for-not-registering-as-sex-offender-1097039152.html
Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Handed Probation Sentence for Not Registering as Sex Offender
Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Handed Probation Sentence for Not Registering as Sex Offender
Kenneth Petty, Nicki Minaj's husband, was arrested in 1995 for an attempt to rape 16-year-old Jennifer Hough and served four years in prison. He was required... 07.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-07T17:50+0000
2022-07-07T17:50+0000
2022-07-07T17:50+0000
nicki minaj
arrest
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/07/1097039005_0:157:3080:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_b117d12bdfb5280f69a06a2379c46c22.jpg
On Wednesday, Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty was sentenced to three years probation and a year in home detention after failing to register as a sex offender in Los Angeles, according to CBS News.He was also obliged to pay a $55,000 fine.In 1995, Petty was charged with the attempted rape of 16-year-old Jennifer Hough. He spent four years in prison. Petty had previously been registered as a sex offender in New York, where he lived, and since then he is required to register as a sex offender wherever he lives. The family has been living in California for more than two years, and Petty has not yet filed the data. In March 2020, he was arrested for violating the law, but he posted bail and was released.Petty married Minaj in 2019 and they have a two-year-old son.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/07/1097039005_176:0:2905:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_50d9d6d30c4bfc0bc5c3f137dcb0c50f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nicki minaj, arrest
Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Handed Probation Sentence for Not Registering as Sex Offender
Kenneth Petty, Nicki Minaj's husband, was arrested in 1995 for an attempt to rape 16-year-old Jennifer Hough and served four years in prison. He was required by law to register as a sex offender in New York.
On Wednesday, Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty was sentenced to three years probation and a year in home detention after failing to register as a sex offender in Los Angeles, according to CBS News.
He was also obliged to pay a $55,000 fine.
In 1995, Petty was charged with the attempted rape of 16-year-old Jennifer Hough. He spent four years in prison.
Petty had previously been registered as a sex offender
in New York, where he lived, and since then he is required to register as a sex offender wherever he lives.
The family has been living in California for more than two years, and Petty has not yet filed the data. In March 2020, he was arrested for violating the law, but he posted bail and was released.
Petty married Minaj in 2019 and they have a two-year-old son.