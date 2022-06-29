https://sputniknews.com/20220629/report-fbi-investigating-sex-abuse-allegations-against-new-orleans-catholic-church-1096811939.html
Report: FBI Investigating Sex Abuse Allegations Against New Orleans Catholic Church
Report: FBI Investigating Sex Abuse Allegations Against New Orleans Catholic Church
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The FBI has launched an investigation into allegations of sex abuse against the Roman Catholic Church in New Orleans, Louisiana, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday.
The investigation will look into whether Catholic priests transported minors across state lines to commit sex crimes, the report said, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Investigators have interviewed more than a dozen alleged victims this year as part of the effort to determine whether the priests could be charged under the 1910 Mann Act, which stipulates trafficking of individuals across state lines for sexual purposes is a felony offense.
The federal government has prosecuted under the act various individuals, including sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell and pop star Robert "R." Kelly, who was found guilty of various sex crimes in 2021.
Investigators are looking into whether priests committed abuse during trips to Mississippi, Texas and Florida, the report said.
The FBI is also considering requesting access to church documents protected by a confidentiality order as part of the Catholic church’s bankruptcy proceedings, the report added.
The records could contain evidence of church leaders moving abusive priests to different churches without informing law enforcement of their alleged crimes, according to the report.