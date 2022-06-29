International
Report: FBI Investigating Sex Abuse Allegations Against New Orleans Catholic Church
The investigation will look into whether Catholic priests transported minors across state lines to commit sex crimes, the report said, citing sources familiar with the matter.Investigators have interviewed more than a dozen alleged victims this year as part of the effort to determine whether the priests could be charged under the 1910 Mann Act, which stipulates trafficking of individuals across state lines for sexual purposes is a felony offense.The federal government has prosecuted under the act various individuals, including sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell and pop star Robert "R." Kelly, who was found guilty of various sex crimes in 2021.Investigators are looking into whether priests committed abuse during trips to Mississippi, Texas and Florida, the report said.The FBI is also considering requesting access to church documents protected by a confidentiality order as part of the Catholic church’s bankruptcy proceedings, the report added.The records could contain evidence of church leaders moving abusive priests to different churches without informing law enforcement of their alleged crimes, according to the report.
20:45 GMT 29.06.2022
CC0 / / Badge on a FBI agent
Badge on a FBI agent - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.06.2022
CC0 / /
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The FBI has launched an investigation into allegations of sex abuse against the Roman Catholic Church in New Orleans, Louisiana, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday.
The investigation will look into whether Catholic priests transported minors across state lines to commit sex crimes, the report said, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Investigators have interviewed more than a dozen alleged victims this year as part of the effort to determine whether the priests could be charged under the 1910 Mann Act, which stipulates trafficking of individuals across state lines for sexual purposes is a felony offense.
The federal government has prosecuted under the act various individuals, including sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell and pop star Robert "R." Kelly, who was found guilty of various sex crimes in 2021.
R. Kelly turns to exit during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court building, in Chicago, Sept. 17, 2019. R&B legend R. Kelly is entering another phase of his well-publicized downward spiral with a sentencing in a New York City courtroom Wednesday, June 29, 2022, that could put him behind bars for a quarter century or more. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.06.2022
R. Kelly Slapped With 30-Year Prison Sentence Over Sex Trafficking, Racketeering Charges
19:16 GMT
Investigators are looking into whether priests committed abuse during trips to Mississippi, Texas and Florida, the report said.
The FBI is also considering requesting access to church documents protected by a confidentiality order as part of the Catholic church’s bankruptcy proceedings, the report added.
The records could contain evidence of church leaders moving abusive priests to different churches without informing law enforcement of their alleged crimes, according to the report.
