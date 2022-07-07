https://sputniknews.com/20220707/china-to-continue-to-stand-on-right-side-of-history-in-ukrainian-issue---top-diplomat-1097085133.html

China to Continue to Stand on 'Right Side of History' in Ukrainian Issue - Top Diplomat

BEIJING, (Sputnik) - China will continue to stand firmly "on the right side of history" in the Ukrainian issue, advocating for reconciliation and negotiations... 07.07.2022, Sputnik International

Wang met with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial meeting on the Indonesian island of Bali.Wang added that China also opposes any attempt to compare the Ukrainian crisis with the Taiwan issue and will firmly defend its core interests.Taiwan alienated Beijing after becoming a stronghold of the Chinese Nationalist Party (the Kuomintang) which was defeated by the Communist Party in a civil war in 1949. The Chinese mainland and the island resumed business and informal contact in the late 1980s. Beijing opposes any official contact of foreign countries with Taiwan and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

