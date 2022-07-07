https://sputniknews.com/20220707/boris-johnson-refuses-to-accept-reality-as-more-cabinet-members-resign-1097035266.html
Boris Johnson Refuses to Accept Reality as More Cabinet Members Resign
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including France nationalizing a power plant, and UK cabinet members resigning from the Boris Johnson administration.
Tara Reade – Podcast Host, Journalist, and Former Congressional Staffer | Justice for Julian Assange, Working as a Biden Staffer, and The Media Attacking TaraMark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Recession Denial, the FED Raising Interest Rates, and Future MoneyIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Tara Reade about the global elites using Ukraine, Brittney Griner's legal case in Russia, and the lack of justice for women. Tara discussed the criminalization of journalism and how Julian Assange has been used to demonize journalism. Tara talked about her time as a Congressional staffer and attacks for telling her story.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Mark Frost about the American GDP, inflation troubles, and economists in the Biden administration. Mark explained the problems with inflation and the expectation of high inflation for the foreseeable future. Mark spoke about the Biden White House and the administration's refusal to acknowledge the economic problems in America.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Tara Reade – Podcast Host, Journalist, and Former Congressional Staffer | Justice for Julian Assange, Working as a Biden Staffer, and The Media Attacking Tara
Mark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Recession Denial, the FED Raising Interest Rates, and Future Money
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Tara Reade about the global elites using Ukraine, Brittney Griner's legal case in Russia, and the lack of justice for women. Tara discussed the criminalization of journalism and how Julian Assange has been used to demonize journalism. Tara talked about her time as a Congressional staffer and attacks for telling her story.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Mark Frost about the American GDP, inflation troubles, and economists in the Biden administration. Mark explained the problems with inflation and the expectation of high inflation for the foreseeable future. Mark spoke about the Biden White House and the administration's refusal to acknowledge the economic problems in America.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.