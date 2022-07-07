https://sputniknews.com/20220707/boris-johnson-refuses-to-accept-reality-as-more-cabinet-members-resign-1097035266.html

Boris Johnson Refuses to Accept Reality as More Cabinet Members Resign

Boris Johnson Refuses to Accept Reality as More Cabinet Members Resign

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including France nationalizing a power plant, and UK cabinet members resigning... 07.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-07T04:02+0000

2022-07-07T04:02+0000

2022-07-07T09:04+0000

radio sputnik

the backstory

economy

netherlands

boris johnson

uk

julian assange

biden administration

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/06/1097035120_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_b6c5382bcf49962bcd7cd17a6d3896d2.png

Boris Johnson Refuses to Accept Reality as More Cabinet Members Resign On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including France nationalizing a power plant, and UK cabinet members resigning from the Boris Johnson administration.

Tara Reade – Podcast Host, Journalist, and Former Congressional Staffer | Justice for Julian Assange, Working as a Biden Staffer, and The Media Attacking TaraMark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Recession Denial, the FED Raising Interest Rates, and Future MoneyIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Tara Reade about the global elites using Ukraine, Brittney Griner's legal case in Russia, and the lack of justice for women. Tara discussed the criminalization of journalism and how Julian Assange has been used to demonize journalism. Tara talked about her time as a Congressional staffer and attacks for telling her story.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Mark Frost about the American GDP, inflation troubles, and economists in the Biden administration. Mark explained the problems with inflation and the expectation of high inflation for the foreseeable future. Mark spoke about the Biden White House and the administration's refusal to acknowledge the economic problems in America.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

netherlands

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

radio sputnik, the backstory, economy, netherlands, аудио, boris johnson, uk, julian assange, biden administration