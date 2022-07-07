https://sputniknews.com/20220707/bojo-amplifies-ukraine-war-as-his-cabinet-falls-apart-1097026815.html
On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discuss all the breaking headlines from Boris Johnson's latest scandal and NATO to intense...
On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discuss all the breaking headlines from Borris Johnson's latest scandal and NATO to intense, important topics such as mass shootings, gun control, and the US Military presence in countries people might not realize.
Guests:Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystReese Everson - Founder of The Blush ProjectJohn Kiriakou - Former CIA OfficerIn the first hour, Jamarl and Manila are joined by Mark Sleboda to discuss breaking international news relating to Ukraine including Russian control in different Ukrainian cities and also Turkey threatening to ban Finland and Sweden from NATO, and all things wrong with Borris Johnson's cabinet.In the second hour, Reese Everson puts in her two cents on intense topics such as gun control, mass shootings, and mental health in young adults.In the third hour, Jamarl and Manila are joined by CIA whistleblower John Kiriakou to discuss the 'US Secret Wars' including American troops in Africa, bombings in Somalia, and drone strikes in Yemen.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
07.07.2022
On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discuss all the breaking headlines from Boris Johnson's latest scandal and NATO to intense, important topics such as mass shootings, gun control, and the US Military presence in countries people might not realize.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Reese Everson - Founder of The Blush Project
John Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer
In the first hour, Jamarl and Manila are joined by Mark Sleboda to discuss breaking international news relating to Ukraine including Russian control in different Ukrainian cities and also Turkey threatening to ban Finland and Sweden from NATO, and all things wrong with Borris Johnson's cabinet.
In the second hour, Reese Everson puts in her two cents on intense topics such as gun control, mass shootings, and mental health in young adults.
In the third hour, Jamarl and Manila are joined by CIA whistleblower John Kiriakou to discuss the 'US Secret Wars' including American troops in Africa, bombings in Somalia, and drone strikes in Yemen.
