Biden Admin’s Failures to Act Provide Opportunity for Organizing

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dan Kovalik, an adjunct professor of International Human Rights at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, author of “No More War: How the West Violates International Law by Using 'Humanitarian' Intervention to Advance Economic and Strategic Interests” to discuss a recent conference called by the Helsinki Commission calling for the “decolonization” of Russia in an absurd attempt to slather a progressive veneer on the destruction of Russia, the hypocrisy of this commission waving off US colonialism and imperialism despite its much larger footprint, the conflation of the Soviet Union with the current Russian Federation and the Soviet Union’s role in struggles for decolonization all over the world, and the use of progressive-sounding language to push reactionary policies.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Tunde Osazua, the Coordinator of the U.S. Out of Africa Network, a project of the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss the recent slaughter of African migrants attempting to reach Europe and how NATO fits into this massacre, how the doctrine of full spectrum dominance as waged by AFRICOM is contributing to the migrant crisis in Africa by spreading violence on the continent, how the US imperial doctrine contributes to migrant crises all over the world, and the need to build an anti-imperialist and internationalist movement against violence against migrants.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by William I. Robinson, professor of sociology at the University of California, Santa Barbara to discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising inequality that it is spurring is setting the stage for a global civil war, how digitalization is intensifying global inequality and the very nature of the economy, how this digitalization has allowed the transnational capitalist class to effectively control the working class, and why a movement is the only force that can stop these dynamics which threaten to push humanity into oblivion.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Esther Iverem, artist, author, independent journalist, and host and producer of On The Ground: Voices of Resistance from the Nation’s Capital, which you can listen to both as a podcast and on Pacifica Radio to discuss growing frustration with the Biden administration’s refusal to take any action on issues like abortion rights, the sabotage of progressives by the Democratic party both inside and outside of the party, and why the movement must not concern itself with purity politics and work to reach working and poor people.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

