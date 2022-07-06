International
White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield to Step Down - Chief of Staff
White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield to Step Down - Chief of Staff
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield will step down from her position in the coming weeks, Chief of Staff Ron Klain said
“Without Kate Bedingfield’s talent and tenacity, Donald Trump might still be in the White House, the Rescue Plan and the Infrastructure Law might still be unrealized goals, and Kentaji Brown Jackson might not be sitting on the Supreme Court. She has played a huge role in everything the President has achieved - from his second term as Vice President, through the campaign, and since coming to the White House," Klain told CNN.Klain also said that despite leaving her current position, Bedingfield will remain "a critical player in moving the Biden agenda forward from the outside.”A Biden administration official familiar with the situation said the exact date of Bedingfield is not known but it is certain she will depart sometime this summer.Bedingfield was a deputy campaign manager for Biden's 2020 presidential campaign and used to serve as his communications director when he was Vice President in the administration of Barack Obama.
White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield to Step Down - Chief of Staff

Ron Klain, former White House Ebola response coordinator, testifies before the Emergency Preparedness, Response and Recovery Subcommittee hearing on "Community Perspectives on Coronavirus Preparedness and Response" on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on March 10, 2020.
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield will step down from her position in the coming weeks, Chief of Staff Ron Klain said on Wednesday.
“Without Kate Bedingfield’s talent and tenacity, Donald Trump might still be in the White House, the Rescue Plan and the Infrastructure Law might still be unrealized goals, and Kentaji Brown Jackson might not be sitting on the Supreme Court. She has played a huge role in everything the President has achieved - from his second term as Vice President, through the campaign, and since coming to the White House," Klain told CNN.
Klain also said that despite leaving her current position, Bedingfield will remain "a critical player in moving the Biden agenda forward from the outside.”
A Biden administration official familiar with the situation said the exact date of Bedingfield is not known but it is certain she will depart sometime this summer.
Bedingfield was a deputy campaign manager for Biden's 2020 presidential campaign and used to serve as his communications director when he was Vice President in the administration of Barack Obama.
