https://sputniknews.com/20220706/democrats-frustrated-with-bidens-inability-to-meet-demands-of-current-moment--reports-1097031117.html

Democrats Frustrated With Biden’s Inability to Meet Demands of Current Moment – Reports

Democrats Frustrated With Biden’s Inability to Meet Demands of Current Moment – Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Members of the US Democratic Party are growing frustrated with the way Biden is responding to the challenges of the moment, including... 06.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-06T20:18+0000

2022-07-06T20:18+0000

2022-07-06T20:18+0000

joe biden

democratic party

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1b/1096705062_0:0:2993:1685_1920x0_80_0_0_6f784494cbb52ca43dabceafba271416.jpg

Dozens of leading Democratic politicians believe the Biden administration lacks effective management to quickly respond to new demands and challenges it faces every day, according to the report.None of the Biden administration’s recent actions, whether it was his announcement of a historic release of oil from the nation's strategic petroleum reserve or invocation of the Defense Production Act to address baby formula shortages, have solved the problems, the report said.“Rudderless, aimless and hopeless,” CNN cited one member of Congress as saying about the White House.The Supreme Court decision on federal abortion rights has been a major topic of discontent, according to the report. White House counsel Dana Remus was assuring senior aides that the Supreme Court would not rule on abortion that day while a White House press aide assigned to the issue was getting coffee when the news of the ruling came in.Biden aides are still debating over new actions in response to the Supreme Court ruling, even though the draft decision was leaked six weeks before, the report said.Biden’s habit to scold his subordinates when he is unhappy with how a problem is being handled, is the main contributor to recent staff departures, according to people familiar with the matter.As a result, Democrats are worried that Biden’s indecisiveness hurts their chances during the midterms this fall and also fuels a sense that the president will not be able to run for reelection in 2024, reinforcing narratives that he is an old man not fit for the moment, the report said.

https://sputniknews.com/20220705/us-middle-class-suffering-from-inflation-blames-government-biden---poll-1096988151.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

joe biden, democratic party