US Middle Class Suffering From Inflation Blames Government, Biden - Poll
© AP Photo / John MinchilloA U.S. flag waves outside the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York. Stocks are drifting between small gains and losses in the early going on Wall Street Tuesday, May 3, 2022 as investors await Wednesday's decision by the Federal Reserve on interest rates. The Fed is expected to raise its benchmark rate by twice the usual amount this week as it steps up its fight against inflation, which is at a four-decade high.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Nearly three-fifths of the public in the United States believes the actions of the US government and President Joe Biden's policies are hurting them and only 5% say they are primarily concerned about protecting abortion rights, a new Monmouth University Polling Institute poll revealed on Tuesday.
"A majority of 57% say that the actions of the federal government over the past six months have hurt their family when it comes to their most important concern. Just 8% say Washington has helped them," a release on the poll said.
The figure marks a sharp increase in the number of those blaming the US government and the Biden administration for their economic woes, the release said. Previously, 34% to 47% had said government actions had hurt them, it added.
"The current poll marks the first time this sentiment is in the majority. The results also indicate little optimism about the future - just 23% expect that future government actions over the next few years will help improve their family’s top concern while 45% say Washington will hurt them," the release said.
Some 42% of the respondents said they were struggling to maintain their financial status; the previous highest figure was only 29%, the release said.
A third of the respondents said inflation was their biggest concern and 15% said it was gas prices, the release added.
Only 5% of the respondents said abortion and reproductive rights were the most important issue for themselves and their families, according to the release.