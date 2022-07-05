https://sputniknews.com/20220705/us-middle-class-suffering-from-inflation-blames-government-biden---poll-1096988151.html

US Middle Class Suffering From Inflation Blames Government, Biden - Poll

US Middle Class Suffering From Inflation Blames Government, Biden - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Nearly three-fifths of the public in the United States believes the actions of the US government and President Joe Biden's policies are...

"A majority of 57% say that the actions of the federal government over the past six months have hurt their family when it comes to their most important concern. Just 8% say Washington has helped them," a release on the poll said.The figure marks a sharp increase in the number of those blaming the US government and the Biden administration for their economic woes, the release said. Previously, 34% to 47% had said government actions had hurt them, it added.Some 42% of the respondents said they were struggling to maintain their financial status; the previous highest figure was only 29%, the release said.A third of the respondents said inflation was their biggest concern and 15% said it was gas prices, the release added.Only 5% of the respondents said abortion and reproductive rights were the most important issue for themselves and their families, according to the release.

