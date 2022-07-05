International
BREAKING NEWS: UK Ministers Sajid Javid, Rishi Sunak Step Down in Protest at Boris Johnson's Leadership
https://sputniknews.com/20220705/us-middle-class-suffering-from-inflation-blames-government-biden---poll-1096988151.html
US Middle Class Suffering From Inflation Blames Government, Biden - Poll
US Middle Class Suffering From Inflation Blames Government, Biden - Poll
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Nearly three-fifths of the public in the United States believes the actions of the US government and President Joe Biden's policies are... 05.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-05T16:28+0000
2022-07-05T16:28+0000
joe biden
us
economy
inflation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/04/1095272424_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_567714ac57b74db48660415d8f7574c6.jpg
"A majority of 57% say that the actions of the federal government over the past six months have hurt their family when it comes to their most important concern. Just 8% say Washington has helped them," a release on the poll said.The figure marks a sharp increase in the number of those blaming the US government and the Biden administration for their economic woes, the release said. Previously, 34% to 47% had said government actions had hurt them, it added.Some 42% of the respondents said they were struggling to maintain their financial status; the previous highest figure was only 29%, the release said.A third of the respondents said inflation was their biggest concern and 15% said it was gas prices, the release added.Only 5% of the respondents said abortion and reproductive rights were the most important issue for themselves and their families, according to the release.
https://sputniknews.com/20220702/feds-anti-inflation-tactic-unhelpful-should-focus-on-supply-chains-economist-says-1096897035.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/04/1095272424_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3de1d11c485108982c810cb0ccea005a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, economy, inflation

US Middle Class Suffering From Inflation Blames Government, Biden - Poll

16:28 GMT 05.07.2022
© AP Photo / John MinchilloA U.S. flag waves outside the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York. Stocks are drifting between small gains and losses in the early going on Wall Street Tuesday, May 3, 2022 as investors await Wednesday's decision by the Federal Reserve on interest rates. The Fed is expected to raise its benchmark rate by twice the usual amount this week as it steps up its fight against inflation, which is at a four-decade high.
A U.S. flag waves outside the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York. Stocks are drifting between small gains and losses in the early going on Wall Street Tuesday, May 3, 2022 as investors await Wednesday's decision by the Federal Reserve on interest rates. The Fed is expected to raise its benchmark rate by twice the usual amount this week as it steps up its fight against inflation, which is at a four-decade high. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.07.2022
© AP Photo / John Minchillo
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Nearly three-fifths of the public in the United States believes the actions of the US government and President Joe Biden's policies are hurting them and only 5% say they are primarily concerned about protecting abortion rights, a new Monmouth University Polling Institute poll revealed on Tuesday.
"A majority of 57% say that the actions of the federal government over the past six months have hurt their family when it comes to their most important concern. Just 8% say Washington has helped them," a release on the poll said.
The figure marks a sharp increase in the number of those blaming the US government and the Biden administration for their economic woes, the release said. Previously, 34% to 47% had said government actions had hurt them, it added.
"The current poll marks the first time this sentiment is in the majority. The results also indicate little optimism about the future - just 23% expect that future government actions over the next few years will help improve their family’s top concern while 45% say Washington will hurt them," the release said.
Some 42% of the respondents said they were struggling to maintain their financial status; the previous highest figure was only 29%, the release said.
FILE- In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, the seal of the Board of Governors of the United States Federal Reserve System is displayed in the ground at the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington. Richard Clarida, President Donald Trump's nominee for the No. 2 post at the Federal Reserve, pledged on Tuesday, May 15, to support the Fed's twin goals of stabilizing inflation and maximizing employment while also declaring the importance of the central bank’s independence. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.07.2022
Fed's Anti-Inflation Tactic Unhelpful, Should Focus on Supply Chains, Economist Says
2 July, 18:53 GMT
A third of the respondents said inflation was their biggest concern and 15% said it was gas prices, the release added.
Only 5% of the respondents said abortion and reproductive rights were the most important issue for themselves and their families, according to the release.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала