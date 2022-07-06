https://sputniknews.com/20220706/violence-rips-through-multiple-us-cities-celebrating-independence-day-1096996295.html
Violence Rips Through Multiple US Cities Celebrating Independence Day
Violence Rips Through Multiple US Cities Celebrating Independence Day
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Dutch farmers protesting environmental regulations, and two Boris Johnson cabinet members resigning.
Thom Nickels – Author, Journalist | Two Police Officers Shot at 4th of July Celebration, Mayor Jim KenneyTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Protests in Netherlands, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Food Processing Plants in America AttackedIn the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Thom Nickels about the recent comments by the Philadelphia Mayor, how political correctness affects crime, and cultural issues in America. Thom spoke about the Philadelphia Mayor being excited for his mayoral term to end and politicians attacking the Second Amendment. Thom discussed the Founding Fathers of America and Americans seeking to emulate Canadian laws.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Tyler Nixon about the Dutch rising up, the Grateful Dead, and the consolidation of power. Tyler spoke about the need for a rebellious spirit and the totalitarian ideology of the leftists in government. Tyler explained his support for Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and the future of politicians in the Republican party.
Thom Nickels – Author, Journalist | Two Police Officers Shot at 4th of July Celebration, Mayor Jim Kenney
Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Protests in Netherlands, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Food Processing Plants in America Attacked
In the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Thom Nickels about the recent comments by the Philadelphia Mayor, how political correctness affects crime, and cultural issues in America. Thom spoke about the Philadelphia Mayor being excited for his mayoral term to end and politicians attacking the Second Amendment. Thom discussed the Founding Fathers of America and Americans seeking to emulate Canadian laws.
In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Tyler Nixon about the Dutch rising up, the Grateful Dead, and the consolidation of power. Tyler spoke about the need for a rebellious spirit and the totalitarian ideology of the leftists in government. Tyler explained his support for Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and the future of politicians in the Republican party.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.