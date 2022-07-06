https://sputniknews.com/20220706/us-allies-reportedly-discuss-capping-russian-oil-at-40-to-60-1097024473.html

US, Allies Reportedly Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40 to $60

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States and its partners are weighing capping Russian oil at $40 to $60, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. 06.07.2022, Sputnik International

During the G7 meeting in Germany on June 28-30, the leaders of the seven most economically advanced states issued a communique saying that the oil price cap scheme could be implemented through the options such as allowing Russian seaborne crude oil and petroleum products to be shipped worldwide only if they are purchased at or below an agreed price threshold.During the summit, the G7 leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to curb their countries' dependence on Russian energy, including through phasing out or banning the import of Russian oil and coal. At the same time, G7 encouraged oil producing countries to scale up their production to defuse tension in energy markets and mitigate impact on most vulnerable countries.EU member countries sanctioned Russia after it launched a military operation in Ukraine in February. The European Union has since imposed six packages of sanctions hitting Russia's banking, finances and media, government officials, and lawmakers, as well as oil supplied by sea. Several European leaders have called on Brussels to include a ban on Russian gas in the future seventh package.

