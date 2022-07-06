https://sputniknews.com/20220706/nato-and-brics-summits-present-contrasting-visions-of-the-world-1096994355.html

NATO and BRICS Summits Present Contrasting Visions of the World

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Tina Landis, organizer and author of the book, ‘Climate Solutions: Beyond Capitalism’ to discuss the decision of the Supreme Court to significantly curb the ability of the EPA to regulate power plant emissions and how that will affect the struggle to stop climate catastrophe, the refusal of the Biden administration and Democrats to take up any substantial action to mitigate climate disaster, how the system proposes ineffective tweaks and why we need a popular and anticapitalist movement to save the planet, and how this ruling impacts the global climate.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Rachel Domond, a writer and artist for Breaking the Chains Magazine, which you can check out at breakingthechainsmag.org to discuss the recent Alexandra Kollontai International Feminist Brigade to Venezuela as the US war on the rights of women continues, how Venezuela’s Bolivarian project grapples with the issue of working women’s rights, the role of women in social movements and why the struggle for women’s liberation is intrinsically tied to the question of class, and why an internationalist and socialist framework is vital to achieving liberation for women and building another world.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast to discuss monitoring of social media by federal agents in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s reactionary rollback of abortion rights and how this compares to the inaction of law enforcement leading up to the January 6th attack on the Capitol, yet another “precrime”-esque model that claims to be able to predict crime but raises the same issues of accuracy and bias in data used in the model, Cryptocurrency company Coinbase selling geo tracking data to government agencies such as ICE and the illusion of cryptocurrency as an alternative to the economic system, and how the FCC calling for TikTok to be taken off of app markets fits into the new cold war drive against China.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Carlos Martinez, author and activist, co-founder of No Cold War, and co-editor of Friends of Socialist China to discuss the contrasting visions set out in the recent NATO, G7, and BRICS summits and how they fit into the broader trend toward a multipolar world order, why the G7’s most recent attempt to present a challenge to the Belt and Road Initiative is likely to go nowhere, and why popular movements must work to promote internationalism as consent continues to be manufactured for endless war and destruction.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

