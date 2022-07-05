UK Cabinet Ministers Sajid Javid, Rishi Sunak Step Down in Protest Over Boris Johnson's Leadership

International
BREAKING NEWS: UK Ministers Sajid Javid, Rishi Sunak Step Down in Protest at Boris Johnson's Leadership
https://sputniknews.com/20220705/uk-cabinet-minister-sajid-javid-steps-down-in-protest-at-boris-johnsons-leadership-1096989111.html
The long-time Johnson allies are the latest Tories to express lack of confidence in the prime minister's leadership in the face of numerous scandals, including... 05.07.2022, Sputnik International
Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak have resigned from the government in protest of Boris Johnson's leadership.In tweets announcing their decisions, Javid, who served as secretary of state for health, and Sunak, who served as chancellor of the exchequer (Britain's euivalent to the US secretary of Treasury), attached the letters of resignation that they had sent to Johnson earlier in the day."The tone you set as a leader, and the values represent, reflect on your colleagues, your party and ultimately the country. Conservatives at their best are seen as hard-headed decision-makers, guided by strong values. We may not have always been popular, but we have been competent in acting in the national interest. Sadly, in the current circumstances, the public are concluding that we are now neither. The vote of confidence last month showed that a large number of our colleagues agree," Javid wrote in his letter, adding that it had become "clear" to him that "this situation will not change under your leadership.""To leave ministerial office is a serious matter at any time. For me to step down as chancellor while the world is suffering the economic consequences of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and other serious challenges is a decision that I have not taken lightly. However, the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. I recognize this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning," Sunak wrote in his.
17:11 GMT 05.07.2022 (Updated: 17:34 GMT 05.07.2022)
Being updated
The long-time Johnson allies are the latest Tories to express lack of confidence in the prime minister's leadership in the face of numerous scandals, including the PM's alleged role in covering up 'partygate' - a series of secret government drinks parties held in 2020 while the rest of the country placed under harsh Covid lockdown.
