https://sputniknews.com/20220705/uk-cabinet-minister-sajid-javid-steps-down-in-protest-at-boris-johnsons-leadership-1096989111.html

UK Cabinet Ministers Sajid Javid, Rishi Sunak Step Down in Protest Over Boris Johnson's Leadership

UK Cabinet Ministers Sajid Javid, Rishi Sunak Step Down in Protest Over Boris Johnson's Leadership

The long-time Johnson allies are the latest Tories to express lack of confidence in the prime minister's leadership in the face of numerous scandals, including... 05.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-05T17:11+0000

2022-07-05T17:11+0000

2022-07-05T17:34+0000

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1096989111.jpg?1657042447

Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak have resigned from the government in protest of Boris Johnson's leadership.In tweets announcing their decisions, Javid, who served as secretary of state for health, and Sunak, who served as chancellor of the exchequer (Britain's euivalent to the US secretary of Treasury), attached the letters of resignation that they had sent to Johnson earlier in the day."The tone you set as a leader, and the values represent, reflect on your colleagues, your party and ultimately the country. Conservatives at their best are seen as hard-headed decision-makers, guided by strong values. We may not have always been popular, but we have been competent in acting in the national interest. Sadly, in the current circumstances, the public are concluding that we are now neither. The vote of confidence last month showed that a large number of our colleagues agree," Javid wrote in his letter, adding that it had become "clear" to him that "this situation will not change under your leadership.""To leave ministerial office is a serious matter at any time. For me to step down as chancellor while the world is suffering the economic consequences of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and other serious challenges is a decision that I have not taken lightly. However, the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. I recognize this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning," Sunak wrote in his.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk