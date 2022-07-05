https://sputniknews.com/20220705/bojo-may-face-leadership-challenge-before-xmas-over-bungled-handling-of-pincher-groping-claims-1096975356.html

BoJo May Face Leadership Challenge ‘Before Xmas’ Over 'Bungled' Handling of Pincher Groping Claims

Yet another row has thrust Boris Johnson into the crosshairs, as questions are increasingly being asked about what the UK Prime Minister knew about a slew of... 05.07.2022, Sputnik International

Boris Johnson has faced fresh warnings that his time in office was running out in the wake of his handling of the latest row involving disgraced ex-MP Christopher Pincher, reported the Daily Mail.The shamed Tory MP quit as deputy chief whip on July 1 and was later suspended by his party over allegations he groped two men at the Carlton Club - a Conservative Party private members’ club in London’s Piccadilly - on June 30. Anger had been triggered after Downing Street has insisted the UK Prime Minister had been unaware of “specific allegations being looked at” concerning Pincher before appointing him to the chief deputy whip post in February.The PM’s official spokesman insisted Boris Johnson knew of "allegations that were either resolved or did not progress to a formal complaint", adding that "it was deemed not appropriate to stop an appointment simply because of unsubstantiated allegations".Pincher, according to No 10, "had lots of skills and experience for the role."When asked to comment on x-No 10 adviser, Dominic Cummings, claiming that Johnson had referred to the disgraced MP as “Pincher by name, pincher by nature” long before the promotion, the spokesperson refused to comment on private conversations.‘Still Not Telling the Truth’However, the official response from No 10 has only fueled a chorus of angry voices demanding explanations from the PM. Crossbench peer, Lord Simon McDonald of Salford, penned a letter to a parliamentary watchdog, deploring how No10 “keep changing their story and are still not telling the truth.”According to him, the PM was told “in person” about a “formal complaint” by a “group of officials” at the Foreign Office department concerning Pincher in the summer of 2019.Shortly after Lord McDonald published his letter on Twitter, Dominic Raab, the Deputy Prime Minister, faced a grilling on BBC Breakfast. Raab, Foreign Secretary at the time of the 2019 complaint, insisted he was “very confident” in the decisions that were taken at the time.Raab earlier told LBC Radio:Disgraced Ex-Tory MPThe former MP for Tamworth constituency quit as deputy chief whip on July 1 and was suspended by his party over allegations he groped two men at the Conservative Party’s private members’ Carlton Club in London on Wednesday evening.In his resignation letter, Pincher confessed he "drank far too much" and "embarrassed [himself] and other people", but stopping short of addressing the inappropriate behavior claims.Pincher previously quit office once in 2017 after being accused of making a pass at ex-Olympic rower and Tory activist Alex Story. At the time, the Tory MP was cleared of wrongdoing by a party probe.However, as the scandal resurfaced, six further claims of inappropriate behavior emerged over the weekend, according to media reports. The allegations against Chris Pincher are now to be investigated by the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS).‘New Rebel Challenge’Meanwhile, Boris Johnson is facing questions regarding the extent of his knowledge about the damning allegations concerning Pincher. On Sunday, defending the PM, Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey told the BBC that "to the best of my knowledge" Boris Johnson had not been aware of "specific allegations" against Pincher at the time of the appointment. The latter had gone “through [a] vetting process like normal," she told Sky News.She said she had received the assurance from the No 10 press office.Amid the fresh twists and turns in the accounts of Johnson’s handling of the matter, Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner claimed the PM's “desperate attempts to cover up what he knew about sexual assault complaints against Chris Pincher before appointing him have been blown out the water.”The Liberal Democrats also urged the PM to “own up to his web of lies and finally come clean today.”Despite Boris Johnson escaping a no confidence vote over the “Partgate” last month, rebel Tory MPs are said to be hoping to oust the PM in the wake of the fresh row. They are reportedly plotting to change party rules to allow Johnson to face another no confidence vote sooner than the 12 months' immunity granted under current guidelines. This might be achieved by securing key posts on the 1922 Committee in charge of leadership contests. However, as elections to the body are only due next week, to be followed by the MPs’ summer break, the revolt might “come to a head in the three weeks in September,” a source was cited as saying.

