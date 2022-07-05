https://sputniknews.com/20220705/school-board-director-in-washington-to-teach-sex-ed-to-kids-as-young-as-9-media-says-1096991527.html
Jenn Mason, school board director for the Bellingham School District in the state of Washington and proud owner of the sex shop WinkWink located in Bellingham, has announced that she is going to teach sex education classes to both teenagers and pre-teens, Fox News reports.According to the media outlet, Mason intends to hold four three-hour classes at WinkWink as part of an event called the “Uncringe Academy”, with 9- to 12-year-old students being educated separately from 13- to 17-year-old students.Fox also points out that the description of the classes mentions the workshops being "divided by age" and that presentation of topics will vary for developmental appropriateness (sic)."The topics of the upcoming classes include "What IS sex? Kinds of solo and partnered sexual activities," "Sexual anatomy for pleasure and reproduction," "Gender and sexual identities," and "Safer sex practices for all kinds of sexual activities."The sex ed classes in question will reportedly be held by Mason in her personal capacity as a local business owner and not as a school official.
School Board Director in Washington to Teach Sex Ed to Kids as Young as 9, Media Says
The classes in question will reportedly be taught by school board director Jenn Mason in her personal capacity as a business owner and not as a school official.
Jenn Mason, school board director for the Bellingham School District in the state of Washington and proud owner of the sex shop WinkWink located in Bellingham, has announced that she is going to teach sex education classes to both teenagers and pre-teens, Fox News reports.
According to the media outlet, Mason intends to hold four three-hour classes at WinkWink as part of an event called the “Uncringe Academy”, with 9- to 12-year-old students being educated separately from 13- to 17-year-old students.
"The class for 9- to 12-year-olds is an introduction to topics related to relationships, puberty, bodies, and sexuality. We focus on what makes healthy vs. unhealthy friendships and romantic relationships, the science of how puberty works, consent and personal boundaries, defining ‘sex,’ and discussing why people may or may not choose to engage in sexual activities," she told KTTH radio host Jason Rantz.
Fox also points out that the description of the classes mentions the workshops being "divided by age" and that presentation of topics will vary for developmental appropriateness (sic)."
The topics of the upcoming classes include "What IS sex? Kinds of solo and partnered sexual activities," "Sexual anatomy for pleasure and reproduction," "Gender and sexual identities," and "Safer sex practices for all kinds of sexual activities."
The sex ed classes in question will reportedly be held by Mason in her personal capacity as a local business owner and not as a school official.