https://sputniknews.com/20220705/school-board-director-in-washington-to-teach-sex-ed-to-kids-as-young-as-9-media-says-1096991527.html

School Board Director in Washington to Teach Sex Ed to Kids as Young as 9, Media Says

School Board Director in Washington to Teach Sex Ed to Kids as Young as 9, Media Says

The classes in question will reportedly be taught by school board director Jenn Mason in her personal capacity as a business owner and not as a school... 05.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-05T18:55+0000

2022-07-05T18:55+0000

2022-07-05T18:55+0000

us

washington

sex education

classes

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106755/85/1067558522_0:0:1024:577_1920x0_80_0_0_b400363df09e0e966af9a2a734278a8f.jpg

Jenn Mason, school board director for the Bellingham School District in the state of Washington and proud owner of the sex shop WinkWink located in Bellingham, has announced that she is going to teach sex education classes to both teenagers and pre-teens, Fox News reports.According to the media outlet, Mason intends to hold four three-hour classes at WinkWink as part of an event called the “Uncringe Academy”, with 9- to 12-year-old students being educated separately from 13- to 17-year-old students.Fox also points out that the description of the classes mentions the workshops being "divided by age" and that presentation of topics will vary for developmental appropriateness (sic)."The topics of the upcoming classes include "What IS sex? Kinds of solo and partnered sexual activities," "Sexual anatomy for pleasure and reproduction," "Gender and sexual identities," and "Safer sex practices for all kinds of sexual activities."The sex ed classes in question will reportedly be held by Mason in her personal capacity as a local business owner and not as a school official.

https://sputniknews.com/20220608/oslo-school-boards-move-to-participate-in-lgbt-pride-slammed-for-sexualisation-of-kids-1096109776.html

washington

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

us, washington, sex education, classes