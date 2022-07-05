https://sputniknews.com/20220705/russian-mongolian-foreign-ministers-discuss-projects-in-peaceful-space-exploration-1096959265.html

Russian, Mongolian Foreign Ministers Discuss Projects in Peaceful Space Exploration

ULAANBAATAR, (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that during his visit to Mongolia he discussed with his Mongolian counterpart... 05.07.2022, Sputnik International

Russia is leasing territory in southern Kazakhstan for its space port Baikonur, where all crewed Russian space flights launch from, including missions to the International Space Station.The sides have agreed to facilitate convening the Russian-Mongolian intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, which will hold its next session in Russia, the minister added.Lavrov stressed that Russia and Mongolia have similar standpoints on most of the global problems, adding that the talks have also covered the prospects of expanding Mongolia's collaboration with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, the Eurasian Economic Union, and the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

