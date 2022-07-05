International
Russian, Mongolian Foreign Ministers Discuss Projects in Peaceful Space Exploration
Russian, Mongolian Foreign Ministers Discuss Projects in Peaceful Space Exploration
ULAANBAATAR, (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that during his visit to Mongolia he discussed with his Mongolian counterpart
russia
mongolia
Russia is leasing territory in southern Kazakhstan for its space port Baikonur, where all crewed Russian space flights launch from, including missions to the International Space Station.
News
Russian, Mongolian Foreign Ministers Discuss Projects in Peaceful Space Exploration

06:11 GMT 05.07.2022
ULAANBAATAR, (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that during his visit to Mongolia he discussed with his Mongolian counterpart, Battsetseg Batmunkh, projects in energy, transportation, and peaceful space exploration.
Russia is leasing territory in southern Kazakhstan for its space port Baikonur, where all crewed Russian space flights launch from, including missions to the International Space Station.
"We have considered pressing issues of practical cooperation, including the implementation of contemplated projects in energy, transport, environmental protection, humanitarian, cultural ties, cooperation in the peaceful exploration of outer space and other areas," Lavrov told a briefing following the talks.
The sides have agreed to facilitate convening the Russian-Mongolian intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, which will hold its next session in Russia, the minister added.

"For my part, I informed our partners in detail about the course of the special military operation in Donbass and on the territory of Ukraine," he said.

Lavrov stressed that Russia and Mongolia have similar standpoints on most of the global problems, adding that the talks have also covered the prospects of expanding Mongolia's collaboration with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, the Eurasian Economic Union, and the Collective Security Treaty Organization.
