International
https://sputniknews.com/20220620/roscosmos-discussing-space-flight-training-for-mongolian-female-astronaut-1096489311.html
Roscosmos Discussing Space Flight Training for Mongolian Female Astronaut
Roscosmos Discussing Space Flight Training for Mongolian Female Astronaut
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian state space agency Roscosmos is discussing the training of a female astronaut from Mongolia with its Ministry of Digital... 20.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-20T13:02+0000
2022-06-20T13:02+0000
russia
roscosmos
mongolia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1a/1083719712_0:143:3137:1907_1920x0_80_0_0_bd1c690d301696ff35e71bd102197b37.jpg
"At the initiative of the Mongolian side, the state space agency Roscosmos and the Ministry of Digital Development and Communications of Mongolia are currently discussing the prospects for Russian-Mongolian space cooperation, including the issue of Mongolian female astronaut training," the agency said.Russian experts have already submitted possible options for the Mongolian astronaut’s space flight activities, the agency noted.Roscosmos and the Mongolian ministry are also expected to sign a memorandum of understanding in the field of outer space exploration for peaceful purposes. The draft document was handed over to the Mongolian side through diplomatic channels and is now under consideration.
mongolia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1a/1083719712_202:0:2933:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7388c05bbe507e730cb5d78d3c7fca80.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, roscosmos, mongolia

Roscosmos Discussing Space Flight Training for Mongolian Female Astronaut

13:02 GMT 20.06.2022
© Sputnik / Roscosmos / Go to the photo bankIn this handout photo released by Russian Space Agency Roscosmos, Soyuz 2.1a rocket booster with Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft is prepared for launch on a launchpad, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan
In this handout photo released by Russian Space Agency Roscosmos, Soyuz 2.1a rocket booster with Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft is prepared for launch on a launchpad, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.06.2022
© Sputnik / Roscosmos
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian state space agency Roscosmos is discussing the training of a female astronaut from Mongolia with its Ministry of Digital Development and Communications, and has already provided possible training and flight options, the space agency told Sputnik on Monday.
"At the initiative of the Mongolian side, the state space agency Roscosmos and the Ministry of Digital Development and Communications of Mongolia are currently discussing the prospects for Russian-Mongolian space cooperation, including the issue of Mongolian female astronaut training," the agency said.
Russian experts have already submitted possible options for the Mongolian astronaut’s space flight activities, the agency noted.
Roscosmos and the Mongolian ministry are also expected to sign a memorandum of understanding in the field of outer space exploration for peaceful purposes. The draft document was handed over to the Mongolian side through diplomatic channels and is now under consideration.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала