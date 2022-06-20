https://sputniknews.com/20220620/roscosmos-discussing-space-flight-training-for-mongolian-female-astronaut-1096489311.html

Roscosmos Discussing Space Flight Training for Mongolian Female Astronaut

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian state space agency Roscosmos is discussing the training of a female astronaut from Mongolia with its Ministry of Digital... 20.06.2022, Sputnik International

"At the initiative of the Mongolian side, the state space agency Roscosmos and the Ministry of Digital Development and Communications of Mongolia are currently discussing the prospects for Russian-Mongolian space cooperation, including the issue of Mongolian female astronaut training," the agency said.Russian experts have already submitted possible options for the Mongolian astronaut’s space flight activities, the agency noted.Roscosmos and the Mongolian ministry are also expected to sign a memorandum of understanding in the field of outer space exploration for peaceful purposes. The draft document was handed over to the Mongolian side through diplomatic channels and is now under consideration.

