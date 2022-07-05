https://sputniknews.com/20220705/russia-may-harvest-record-90-mln-tons-of-wheat-in-2022---reports-1096989529.html

Russia May Harvest Record 90 Mln Tons of Wheat in 2022 - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia may harvest a record 90 million tonnes of wheat in 2022, agriculture industry outlet pole.rf reported on Tuesday citing analytic... 05.07.2022, Sputnik International

According to the media, the Rusagrotrans analytic center has increased the wheat production forecast in Russia for 2022 by 0.7 million tonnes, to a record 90 million tonnes. In particular, Rusagrotrans experts increased wheat yield estimates for the Krasnodar and Stavropol territories and Rostov region, as a result of which the total harvest estimate for the Southern and North Caucasus Federal Districts was increased by 0.7 million tonnes to a record level of 38.5 million tonnes.The analysts added that the total forecast for the grain harvest was raised to 138.6 million tons from 138 million, with estimates for other crops remained unchanged.On May 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the country's 2022 grain harvest could exceed 130 million tonnes, including 87 million tonnes of wheat, thus setting an all-time record.World leaders and international organizations have been raising concerns over an imminent and large-scale food crisis since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, citing disruptions in supply chains and derailed crops production in one of the largest grain producer in the world. Ukraine and Russia account for an estimated 30% of global exports of wheat, 20% of maize, and 76% of sunflower.

