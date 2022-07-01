https://sputniknews.com/20220701/putin-tells-modi-russia-remains-reliable-grain-and-fertilizers-producer-supplier-1096860332.html

Putin Tells Modi Russia Remains Reliable Grain and Fertilizers Producer, Supplier

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a phone conversation that Russia remains a reliable... 01.07.2022

The leaders held the talks earlier in the day, with the agenda including urgent issues in Russian-Indian relations, the president's administration said in a statement.At the request of Modi, Putin also briefed him on the key aspects of Russia's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, the Kremlin added.Additionally, the Russian leader told the Indian prime minister about the mistakes of a number of countries that had led to the violation of the free trade architecture and provoked price increases, the statement said.

