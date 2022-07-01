https://sputniknews.com/20220701/putin-tells-modi-russia-remains-reliable-grain-and-fertilizers-producer-supplier-1096860332.html
Putin Tells Modi Russia Remains Reliable Grain and Fertilizers Producer, Supplier
Putin Tells Modi Russia Remains Reliable Grain and Fertilizers Producer, Supplier
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a phone conversation that Russia remains a reliable
At the request of Modi, Putin also briefed him on the key aspects of Russia's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, the Kremlin added.
Additionally, the Russian leader told the Indian prime minister about the mistakes of a number of countries that had led to the violation of the free trade architecture and provoked price increases, the statement said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a phone conversation that Russia remains a reliable producer and supplier of grain, fertilizers and energy, the Kremlin said on Friday.
The leaders held the talks earlier in the day, with the agenda including urgent issues in Russian-Indian relations, the president's administration said in a statement.
"Putin noted that Russia has been and remains a reliable producer and supplier of grain, fertilizers and energy, including to Indian partners," the statement read.
At the request of Modi, Putin also briefed him on the key aspects of Russia's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, the Kremlin added.
Additionally, the Russian leader told the Indian prime minister about the mistakes of a number of countries that had led to the violation of the free trade architecture and provoked price increases, the statement said.