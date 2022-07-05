https://sputniknews.com/20220705/over-14300-japanese-hospitalized-in-one-week-due-to-heatstroke-1096982381.html
Over 14,300 Japanese Hospitalized in One Week Due to Heatstroke
Up to 2,030 people were hospitalized in Tokyo, 1,383 in Saitama Prefecture, 1,036 in Aichi, 875 in Kanagawa, 821 in Chiba, and 782 in Osaka according to Disaster Management Agency's report.The overall number of hospitalizations in Japan in a week totaled 14,353, which is three times higher than the week prior, when the number was 4,551.On July 1, six measurement points in Japan simultaneously registered record-high temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).Currently, amid the advance of cyclone Aere, which brought heavy rains, the temperature in the southern and southwestern parts of the Japanese archipelago has slightly decreased. In most areas, it fluctuates between 29 to 31 degrees Celsius.
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Over 14,300 people have been hospitalized with heatstroke in Japan from June 27 to July 3 while 27 people have died as a record-breaking heat wave continues to persist in Japan, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency of the Japanese Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Tuesday.
Up to 2,030 people were hospitalized in Tokyo, 1,383 in Saitama Prefecture, 1,036 in Aichi, 875 in Kanagawa, 821 in Chiba, and 782 in Osaka according to Disaster Management Agency's report.
The overall number of hospitalizations in Japan in a week totaled 14,353, which is three times higher than the week prior, when the number was 4,551.
On July 1, six measurement points in Japan simultaneously registered record-high temperatures
above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).
Currently, amid the advance of cyclone Aere, which brought heavy rains, the temperature in the southern and southwestern parts of the Japanese archipelago has slightly decreased. In most areas, it fluctuates between 29 to 31 degrees Celsius.