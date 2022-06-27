International
Live Video: G7 Summit in Germany's Bavaria Enters Its Second Day
https://sputniknews.com/20220627/japan-sees-shortest-rainy-season-on-record-as-sweltering-heat-returns-1096708251.html
Japan Sees Shortest Rainy Season on Record as Sweltering Heat Returns
Japan Sees Shortest Rainy Season on Record as Sweltering Heat Returns
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The rainy season has come to an abrupt end in parts of Japan, the Japan Meteorological Agency said Monday, with record high temperatures... 27.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-27T10:41+0000
2022-06-27T10:41+0000
japan
rain
heat
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1b/1096707921_0:239:3072:1967_1920x0_80_0_0_f18de475fa07e8c87e135650f13c6951.jpg
The weather agency warned that "the rainy season ended earlier than usual this year" and that more heat strokes were feared in people who may not acclimatized quickly enough to the return of sweltering heat.Japanese media said this year's rainy season was the shortest on record. It usually ends in mid- to late July. Public broadcaster NHK cited weather officials as saying that temperatures will rise to new highs in the next two weeks.Temperatures soared to 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) in the past three days. Weather officials say that a short period of rains coupled with extreme heat threatens the nation's water supply.
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1b/1096707921_176:0:2907:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9a22f5688bc4f0b2d8a9a44d67bd8ed4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
japan, rain, heat

Japan Sees Shortest Rainy Season on Record as Sweltering Heat Returns

10:41 GMT 27.06.2022
© AFP 2022 / PHILIP FONGA man walks at Hamacho Park as it snows and rains in Tokyo on March 22, 2022.
A man walks at Hamacho Park as it snows and rains in Tokyo on March 22, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.06.2022
© AFP 2022 / PHILIP FONG
Subscribe
US
India
Global
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The rainy season has come to an abrupt end in parts of Japan, the Japan Meteorological Agency said Monday, with record high temperatures expected in the coming weeks.
The weather agency warned that "the rainy season ended earlier than usual this year" and that more heat strokes were feared in people who may not acclimatized quickly enough to the return of sweltering heat.
Japanese media said this year's rainy season was the shortest on record. It usually ends in mid- to late July. Public broadcaster NHK cited weather officials as saying that temperatures will rise to new highs in the next two weeks.
Temperatures soared to 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) in the past three days. Weather officials say that a short period of rains coupled with extreme heat threatens the nation's water supply.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала