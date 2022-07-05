https://sputniknews.com/20220705/euro-falls-below-103-first-time-since-december-2002-1096973325.html
Euro Falls Below $1.03 First Time Since December 2002
Euro Falls Below $1.03 First Time Since December 2002
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Euro fell below $1.03 for the first time since December 2002, trading data show. 05.07.2022, Sputnik International
As of 10.00 GMT, the euro traded $1.0296, down from the previous close of $1.0421. The dollar index was 1.04% to 106.23 points.Pressure on the euro is exerted by fears around the energy crisis in Europe. Norway's Equinor suspended production at a number of fields due to strikes, which pushed gas prices further up. From July 11 to July 21, Nord Stream will stop for scheduled maintenance work. Against this background, gas futures in Europe are growing by 6% to above $1,800 per thousand cubic meters.
