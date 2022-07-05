https://sputniknews.com/20220705/borrell-discusses-protests-in-uzbekistan-with-top-uzbek-diplomat-laments-casualties-1096972604.html
"Discussed with Foreign Minister Norov the situation in #Uzbekistan. I regret the loss of life and casualties in #Nukus. Important to de-escalate and investigate the facts. Called on Uzbekistan to continue inclusive constitutional reforms," Borrell tweeted.Protests in the Karakalpak capital of Nukus gained momentum this past Friday, as thousands gathered near the central outdoor market to demand the release of a local blogger who called for a protest against constitutional amendments. Protesters believe that Karakalpakstan may lose its right to secede from Uzbekistan if amendments are adopted. Rallies continued into the weekend, leaving 18 people killed and 243 others injured.President Shavkat Mirziyoyev initiated the amendment to the Uzbek constitution in late 2021 and suggested holding a referendum by the end of 2022. The draft package contains over 200 amendments to 64 articles of the constitution, including a clause extending the presidential term from five to seven years, abolition of death penalty, and prohibition of extraditing Uzbek citizens to foreign countries.On Monday, the Uzbek lower house voted for extending the nationwide discussion of draft amendments to the constitution for ten days through July 15 and for retaining the constitutional clauses on the autonomy of the Republic of Karakalpakstan, as demanded by protesters.
