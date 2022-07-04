Riots in Nukus Leave 243 People Injured, 94 in Hospitals: Uzbek Prosecutor General's Office

https://sputniknews.com/20220704/riots-in-nukus-leave-243-people-injured-94-in-hospitals-uzbek-prosecutor-generals-office-1096929306.html

TASHKENT (Sputnik) - Eighteen people were killed as a result of the riots in Nukus, the capital of Uzbekistan's region of Karakalpakstan, from July 1-2, Abror... 04.07.2022, Sputnik International

"In Nukus, as a result of the riots, 18 people died from serious injuries," Mamatov said during an online briefing.The unrest left 243 people injured, 94 of whom are still in hospitals, Uzbek National Guard spokesman Davron Jumaniyazov said.A total of 516 people were detained during the riots in Nukus, the capital of Uzbekistan's region of Karakalpakstan, from July 1-2, with some of them having been already released, Uzbek National Guard spokesman Davron Jumaniyazov said on Monday."From July 1-2, 516 people were detained. The investigation is underway. Administrative actions have been taken against some of them, they have been released," the spokesman said during an online briefing on the situation in Karakalpakstan.Russia regards the events in Uzbekistan's region of Karakalpakstan as an internal affair of the country, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.On Friday, people gathered in the central outdoor market area in Nukus, demanding the release of a local blogger who called for a protest against constitutional amendments. Protesters believe that Karakalpakstan may lose its right to secede from Uzbekistan if amendments are adopted.Following the unrest, Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev declared a state of emergency in the republic from July 3 to August 2, and introduced a curfew.Amending the Uzbek constitution was initiated by Mirziyoyev in late 2021, with a referendum to take place by the end of 2022. The draft legislation provides for over 200 amendments to 64 articles of the constitution, including the clause extending the presidential term from five to seven years, abolition of the death penalty, and prohibition of extraditing Uzbek citizens to foreign countries.

