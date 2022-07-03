https://sputniknews.com/20220703/situation-in-uzbekistans-karakalpakstan-stabilized-presidential-press-secretary-says-1096912883.html

Situation in Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan Stabilized, Presidential Press Secretary Says

TASHKENT (Sputnik) - The situation in Uzbekistan's region of Karakalpakstan has stabilized following Saturday's address of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, his... 03.07.2022, Sputnik International

On Saturday, Mirziyoyev arrived in Nukus to address the republic's parliamentarians and representatives of the older generation. During the visit, the president proposed to preserve the clause on the republic's autonomy in the revised constitution of the country.According to the press secretary, earlier in the day, Mirziyoyev held a video conference with all districts of Karakalpakstan, during which the heads of administrations and law enforcement agencies reported on the measures taken to ensure the safety and to strengthen law and order in the region.On Friday, people gathered in central outdoor market area in Nukus, demanding the release of a local blogger who called for a protest against constitutional amendments. Protesters believe that Karakalpakstan may lose its right to secede from Uzbekistan if amendments are adopted. Following the unrest, Mirziyoyev declared a state of emergency in the republic from July 3 to August 2, and introduced a curfew.Amending the Uzbek constitution was initiated by Mirziyoyev in late 2021, with a referendum to take place by the end of 2022. The draft legislation provides for over 200 amendments to 64 articles of the constitution, including the clause extending the presidential term from five to seven years, abolition of the death penalty, and prohibition of extraditing Uzbek citizens to foreign countries.

