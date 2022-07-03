https://sputniknews.com/20220703/situation-in-uzbekistans-karakalpakstan-stabilized-presidential-press-secretary-says-1096912883.html
Situation in Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan Stabilized, Presidential Press Secretary Says
Situation in Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan Stabilized, Presidential Press Secretary Says
TASHKENT (Sputnik) - The situation in Uzbekistan's region of Karakalpakstan has stabilized following Saturday's address of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, his... 03.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-03T11:47+0000
2022-07-03T11:47+0000
2022-07-03T11:47+0000
uzbekistan
protests
shavkat mirziyoyev
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104817/57/1048175797_0:149:3113:1900_1920x0_80_0_0_b11ee3b9897f1e8ec886a4269d9ec0ab.jpg
On Saturday, Mirziyoyev arrived in Nukus to address the republic's parliamentarians and representatives of the older generation. During the visit, the president proposed to preserve the clause on the republic's autonomy in the revised constitution of the country.According to the press secretary, earlier in the day, Mirziyoyev held a video conference with all districts of Karakalpakstan, during which the heads of administrations and law enforcement agencies reported on the measures taken to ensure the safety and to strengthen law and order in the region.On Friday, people gathered in central outdoor market area in Nukus, demanding the release of a local blogger who called for a protest against constitutional amendments. Protesters believe that Karakalpakstan may lose its right to secede from Uzbekistan if amendments are adopted. Following the unrest, Mirziyoyev declared a state of emergency in the republic from July 3 to August 2, and introduced a curfew.Amending the Uzbek constitution was initiated by Mirziyoyev in late 2021, with a referendum to take place by the end of 2022. The draft legislation provides for over 200 amendments to 64 articles of the constitution, including the clause extending the presidential term from five to seven years, abolition of the death penalty, and prohibition of extraditing Uzbek citizens to foreign countries.
uzbekistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104817/57/1048175797_190:0:2921:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9330efe699e5a6f9413ff666217b0100.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
uzbekistan, protests, shavkat mirziyoyev
Situation in Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan Stabilized, Presidential Press Secretary Says
TASHKENT (Sputnik) - The situation in Uzbekistan's region of Karakalpakstan has stabilized following Saturday's address of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, his press secretary said on Sunday.
"It was noted that after yesterday's address of the head of state, the situation has stabilized and is returning to normal," Sherzod Asadov wrote on Telegram, adding that the president of Uzbekistan has again arrived in Nukus, the capital of Karakalpakstan.
On Saturday, Mirziyoyev arrived in Nukus to address the republic's parliamentarians and representatives of the older generation. During the visit, the president proposed to preserve the clause on the republic's autonomy in the revised constitution of the country.
According to the press secretary, earlier in the day, Mirziyoyev held a video conference with all districts of Karakalpakstan, during which the heads of administrations and law enforcement agencies reported on the measures taken to ensure the safety and to strengthen law and order in the region.
On Friday, people gathered in central outdoor market area in Nukus, demanding the release of a local blogger who called for a protest against constitutional amendments. Protesters believe that Karakalpakstan may lose its right to secede from Uzbekistan
if amendments are adopted. Following the unrest, Mirziyoyev declared a state of emergency in the republic from July 3 to August 2, and introduced a curfew.
Amending the Uzbek constitution was initiated by Mirziyoyev in late 2021, with a referendum to take place by the end of 2022. The draft legislation provides for over 200 amendments to 64 articles of the constitution, including the clause extending the presidential term from five to seven years, abolition of the death penalty, and prohibition of extraditing Uzbek citizens to foreign countries.