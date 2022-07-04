https://sputniknews.com/20220704/russian-defense-ministry-launches-nuclear-explosions-registration-center-1096933725.html

Russian Defense Ministry Launches Nuclear Explosions Registration Center

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The 12th Chief Directorate of the Russian Defense Ministry on Monday announced the launch of a specialized center for geophysical... 04.07.2022, Sputnik International

"From July 1, in order to strengthen the defense capability of our country, the Main Center for Geophysical Monitoring began to carry out round-the-clock duty," the directorate said in a statement.The statement noted that the center will use modern algorithms for analyzing information, which will allow in the shortest possible time to process large volumes of information from various sources. Its most important tasks are the registration of nuclear explosions in various Earth geospheres and the identification of sources of man-made geophysical disturbances.The 12th Chief Directorate of the Russian Defense Ministry is the main agency overseeing Russia's military nuclear-technical policy and nuclear support of the country's armed forces. A service for early detection of nuclear tests is already functioning under the chief directorate.

