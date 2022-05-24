https://sputniknews.com/20220524/russian-defence-minister-shoigu-warns-of-threat-of-ukrainian-nuclear-weapons-development-1095737484.html
Russian Defence Minister Shoigu Warns of Threat of Ukrainian Nuclear Weapons Development
Russian Defence Minister Shoigu Warns of Threat of Ukrainian Nuclear Weapons Development
The statement comes as the Russian special military operation in Ukraine enters its fourth month. The operation was ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin
10:04 GMT 24.05.2022 (Updated: 10:46 GMT 24.05.2022)
The statement comes as the Russian special military operation in Ukraine enters its fourth month. The operation was ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin to end "genocide" in Donbass, as well as "demilitarise and de-Nazify" Ukraine. Moscow also warned of the possibility of Kiev developing nuclear weapons ahead of the operation.
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu stated during a meeting of the ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) member-states that there was a real threat of Ukraine manufacturing nuclear weapons
and the means of their delivery.
The minister added that Moscow had already obtained evidence proving that Kiev violated international agreements by taking part in the development of another type of weapon of mass destruction.
"A network of more than 30 biological laboratories involved in the US military biological programme was created [in Ukraine]. Documents show that the research [in these laboratories] was carried out secretly in violation of international obligations," he stated.
Shoigu further said that components of biological weapons had been manufactured near Russian borders. According to him, methods of destabilising epidemiological situation in Russia were also studied in these biolabs.
West Turned Ukraine Into Tool for Pressuring Russia
The Russian defence minister stressed during the CSTO meeting that Western countries have urgently organised supplies of lethal weapons, as well as a massive global disinformation campaign fearing the imminent defeat of Ukrainian forces. He shared that as many as 6,000 mercenaries had arrived in Ukraine for the same purposes.
Shoigu accused NATO of trying to turn Ukraine into a state that was hostile towards Russia, using it as a tool to pressure Moscow
. He noted that at the same time, Western countries turn a blind eye to the existence of neo-Nazism in Ukraine and receive the leaders of the nationalist units, which had committed atrocities, with honours.
The minister stated that Russia will continue the special military operation in Ukraine, which had been launched three months ago, until all of its goals are achieved. He noted that West's aid to Kiev's regime will not affect it. Shoigu also elaborated that the recent reduction in the tempo of the special operation was voluntary as Russia wanted to give the residents of settlements and cities near the frontlines the opportunity to evacuate through the humanitarian corridors.