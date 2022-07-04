https://sputniknews.com/20220704/russia-venezuela-to-expand-oil-sector-cooperation-working-on-pact-to-circumvent-western-sanctions-1096937993.html

Russia, Venezuela to Expand Oil Sector Cooperation, Working on Pact to Circumvent Western Sanctions

Moscow and Caracas will continue to expand their cooperation in the oil sector, and are working on new agreements to circumvent Western sanctions in finance and logistics, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faria has indicated."As far as cooperation in the energy sector is concerned, it never stopped since the rapprochement between our countries. We are working on specific projects with Russian companies, and are continuing to deepen this work. We hope to reach an agreement on ways to circumvent the existing obstacles, to solve problems related to financial mechanisms," Faria said, speaking to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Monday.Emphasizing Caracas's "extremely negative view" of US attempts at sanctions pressure, Faria said that when it came to sanctioning Russia, Washington's policy backfired and hit ordinary Americans and ordinary Europeans instead.The foreign minister expressed hope that Moscow and Caracas can overcome roadblocks connected to US restrictions. "The conditions in which we found ourselves thanks to the actions of the US administration hindered the development of the oil industry," Faria said, specifying that sanctions have affected investments, financing, loans, the purchase of equipment and spare parts.Pointing to the alternative finance systems worked out by Russia, China and India to circumvent the West's attempted "blockade" against Moscow, Faria noted that "more and more countries are interacting with Russia, and they are not afraid of the consequences they are being threatened with."The Venezuelan top diplomat also expressed support for Russia's position on the crisis in Ukraine, saying Caracas sees Russia's readiness for dialogue and negotiations, and hopes that an agreement is ultimately reached which takes into account the interests of both Moscow and Kiev."I would like to thank you, as well as Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian government for the political support of the national processes that are taking place in Venezuela. I'm speaking about Russia's participation in the role of mediator in talks with the Venezuelan opposition," Faria added.Lavrov welcomed the "normalization of the situation in and around Venezuela," and promised that Moscow would continue to "contribute" to the country's sustainable development "in any way we can.""As our presidents have agreed, we have reaffirmed our focus on the deepening of political dialogue, of economic, trade, cultural and humanitarian exchanges. We agreed to promote mutually beneficial projects in a host of areas, including energy, pharmaceuticals, industry, transport and military-technical cooperation," Lavrov said. The foreign minister also revealed that the two countries have hammered out an agreement on space cooperation, under which Russia will be able to place a ground-based GLONASS satellite navigation system station in Venezuela.Russia and Venezuela enjoy warm ties, with relations dramatically improving under the late President Hugo Chavez, the leftist president who came to power on the wave of the Bolivarian Revolution and began to institute a broad range of socio-economic, political and foreign policy reforms which severely strained Caracas's ties with Washington.Despite the vast geographic distance between them, Moscow and Caracas have built up close economic, trade and defense ties, with the significance of this relationship demonstrated when the US attempted a coup d'etat against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in 2019 and placed crushing economic pressure on Caracas. Russia, China, and Iran provided significant diplomatic, economic and other assistance to Venezuela to ease the blow, and have expanded cooperation with the Latin American nation to help it achieve economic independence from its powerful neighbor to the north. Venezuela has reciprocated by supporting its partners diplomatically at various international venues, and by welcoming Russian, Chinese and Iranian businesses to develop the country's resources and industry.

