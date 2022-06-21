https://sputniknews.com/20220621/venezuela-is-part-of-irans-axis-of-resistance-maduro-says-1096533388.html

Venezuela is Part of Iran’s Axis of Resistance, Maduro Says

Venezuela is Part of Iran’s Axis of Resistance, Maduro Says

Venezuela and Iran signed a 20-year cooperation agreement this month during President Maduro’s two-day visit to Tehran, with the ambitious “cooperation road... 21.06.2022, Sputnik International

Venezuela is part of Iran’s Axis of Resistance, and so is any other country struggling against imperialism, President Nicolas Maduro has said.“All of us who fight against colonialism, all of us who fight to decolonize our minds and our people, are part of the Axis of Resistance that stands against the methods of the imperialists for imposing a hegemony on the world. The 21stcentury is our century,” the Venezuelan president stressed.Maduro praised the warm, relationship between Venezuela and Iran, saying it began to be forged over two decades ago with the 2001 visit to Iran by the late former Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez.Maduro visited Iran earlier this month to sign a 20-year cooperation agreement, including a planned direct air route between Caracas and Tehran, the export of Venezuelan coffee to the Islamic Republic, and opportunities for Iranian businesses to invest in the Latin American country. During the trip, the Venezuelan leader stressed that the “love, friendship and brotherhood” between the two countries “knows no distance,” and dubbed the Iranian Revolution of 1979 and the Bolivarian Revolution of 1999 “sister revolutions.”‘Axis of Resistance’ is an Iranian term referring to an informal anti-US, anti-Israeli, anti-Saudi political and military bloc including Iran, Syria, and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces militias and Yemen’s Houthi fighters are occasionally listed as part of this Axis of Resistance.

