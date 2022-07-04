REC: Russian, Belarusian Companies Enhancing Industrial Cooperation
Russian companies have started to send more supplier inquiries to Belarus, as well as inquiries for industrial cooperation with Belarusian companies, Viktor Doronkevich, representative of the Russian Export Center in Belarus, said at the “Entering Market of the Republic of Belarus” pitch session at the Innoprom exhibition in Ekaterinburg.
"One of the main points for Belarus’ growth under the new conditions is to increase commodity turnover with Russia. If by the end of the year the share of imports from Russia was less than 50%, then for the period up to and including May, we already have 55% of the republic's turnover. In its turn, Belarus is a major Russian trade partner and one of our top five partners," said Viktor Doronkevich, head of the Representative Office of the JSC Russian Export Center in Belarus.
According to him, the REC now actively supports new opportunities for cooperation between Belarus and Russia.
"The important aspect is that we are seeing a significant increase in requests for imports and industrial cooperation on both sides. At the same time, there has been an increase in domestic consumer demand, and this trend will continue. Companies are actively submitting requests for support to the office. Among the most popular requests this year are supplier searches, finding potential buyers, organizing and conducting negotiations, and participating in trade fairs," the REC representative added.
The financial support measure is also in high demand. It is growing steadily from year to year, Doronkevich said, noting that the current interest rate on loans provides favorable conditions.
“It is a time of new opportunities," he concluded.
The Innoprom international exhibition is being held in Ekaterinburg on July 4-7, 2022. The total exposition area of Made in Russia amounts to some 477 square meters. The main topic of the exhibition and its business program will be “Industrial Transition: from Challenges to New Opportunities” and will present current domestic and joint developments in production automation, new mobility, modern materials, and other promising spheres.