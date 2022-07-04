https://sputniknews.com/20220704/rec-russian-belarusian-companies-enhancing-industrial-cooperation-1096941612.html

REC: Russian, Belarusian Companies Enhancing Industrial Cooperation

REC: Russian, Belarusian Companies Enhancing Industrial Cooperation

Russian companies have started to send more supplier inquiries to Belarus, as well as inquiries for industrial cooperation with Belarusian companies, Viktor... 04.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-04T14:18+0000

2022-07-04T14:18+0000

2022-07-04T14:18+0000

innoprom

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0f/1096337731_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8d8105eb9ea65dfd64b6477fc4c7459c.jpg

"One of the main points for Belarus’ growth under the new conditions is to increase commodity turnover with Russia. If by the end of the year the share of imports from Russia was less than 50%, then for the period up to and including May, we already have 55% of the republic's turnover. In its turn, Belarus is a major Russian trade partner and one of our top five partners," said Viktor Doronkevich, head of the Representative Office of the JSC Russian Export Center in Belarus.According to him, the REC now actively supports new opportunities for cooperation between Belarus and Russia.The financial support measure is also in high demand. It is growing steadily from year to year, Doronkevich said, noting that the current interest rate on loans provides favorable conditions.The Innoprom international exhibition is being held in Ekaterinburg on July 4-7, 2022. The total exposition area of Made in Russia amounts to some 477 square meters. The main topic of the exhibition and its business program will be “Industrial Transition: from Challenges to New Opportunities” and will present current domestic and joint developments in production automation, new mobility, modern materials, and other promising spheres.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

innoprom, russia