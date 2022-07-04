International
Video: Live From Copenhagen After Deadly Shopping Mall Shooting
2022 ‘Innoprom’ Exhibition to Cover Kazakhstan’s Domestic Market Prospects, REC Says
2022 ‘Innoprom’ Exhibition to Cover Kazakhstan’s Domestic Market Prospects, REC Says
The “Innoprom” exhibition that opened on July 4 in Ekaterinburg hosted the first “Dialogue with a Trade Representative,” where Andrey Babko, Russian trade... 04.07.2022, Sputnik International
“Russian President Vladimir Putin in March 2022 signed a decree that gave the Russian Export Center authority over imports. Localization of production and development of foreign economic cooperative ties with Kazakhstan's partners provides an opportunity to fully use the export potential, including accessing markets of third countries without any obstacles, the advantages of absolutely transparent borders with Russia, as well as to develop import opportunities in the context of global restrictions,” said Oleg Pechenkin, head of the Representative Office of JSC Russian Export Center in Kazakhstan.The issue of foreign economic integration and localization of Russian companies' production in Kazakhstan was discussed separately.The “Innoprom” international exhibition is being held in Ekaterinburg on July 4-7, 2022. The total exposition area of “Made in Russia” amounts to some 477 square meters. The main topic of the exhibition and its business program will be “Industrial Transition: from Challenges to New Opportunities” and will present current domestic and joint developments in production automation, new mobility, modern materials, and other promising spheres.
10:29 GMT 04.07.2022
The “Innoprom” exhibition that opened on July 4 in Ekaterinburg hosted the first “Dialogue with a Trade Representative,” where Andrey Babko, Russian trade representative in Kazakhstan, and Oleg Pechenkin, representative of JSC Russian Export Center (part of VEB.RF), spoke about the specifics of doing business in Kazakhstan during a pitch session.
“Russian President Vladimir Putin in March 2022 signed a decree that gave the Russian Export Center authority over imports. Localization of production and development of foreign economic cooperative ties with Kazakhstan's partners provides an opportunity to fully use the export potential, including accessing markets of third countries without any obstacles, the advantages of absolutely transparent borders with Russia, as well as to develop import opportunities in the context of global restrictions,” said Oleg Pechenkin, head of the Representative Office of JSC Russian Export Center in Kazakhstan.
The issue of foreign economic integration and localization of Russian companies' production in Kazakhstan was discussed separately.
The “Innoprom” international exhibition is being held in Ekaterinburg on July 4-7, 2022. The total exposition area of “Made in Russia” amounts to some 477 square meters. The main topic of the exhibition and its business program will be “Industrial Transition: from Challenges to New Opportunities” and will present current domestic and joint developments in production automation, new mobility, modern materials, and other promising spheres.
