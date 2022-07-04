https://sputniknews.com/20220704/peskov-explains-why-putin-will-not-congratulate-biden-and-americans-on-independence-day-this-year-1096935031.html

Peskov Explains Why Putin Will Not Congratulate Biden and Americans on Independence Day This Year

Peskov Explains Why Putin Will Not Congratulate Biden and Americans on Independence Day This Year

July 4 marks Independence Day in the United States, a federal holiday that commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence by the Continental... 04.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-04T11:29+0000

2022-07-04T11:29+0000

2022-07-04T11:29+0000

us

vladimir putin

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/16/1081245246_0:130:3178:1918_1920x0_80_0_0_c95627df59d9cdf70553bcad5ebe8d66.jpg

Russia's President Vladimir Putin will not congratulate US President Joe Biden and Americans on Independence Day this year, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.Peskov explained that the reason is "the fact that this year was the culmination of an unfriendly policy towards our country on the part of the United States." Since Russia recognized the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics and launched a special military operation in February to help them defend themselves against Ukrainian attacks, the US and the West have imposed thousands of sanctions on Moscow. The restrictions range from the closure of airspace to sanctions targeting individuals, banks, businesses, and state-owned enterprises. The US has barred Russia from making debt payments, banned imports on Russian oil, gas, and gold, and introduced a ban on the export of dual-use and luxury goods to Russia, among others.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, vladimir putin, russia