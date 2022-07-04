https://sputniknews.com/20220704/eu-regrets-casualties-resulting-from-unrest-in-uzbekistans-karakalpakstan-1096942339.html

EU Regrets Casualties Resulting From Unrest in Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union is calling for an investigation and lamenting the loss of human life during the public unrest in the Uzbek autonomous... 04.07.2022, Sputnik International

"The European Union calls for an open and independent investigation into the violent events in Karakalpakstan following the publication of the proposed amendments to Uzbekistan’s Constitution. We deeply regret the casualties and loss of human life and continue to follow developments closely," the statement read.The EU has also recognized the steps taken by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to promptly address public concerns about the proposed constitutional amendments, while urging all the parties to act with restraint to prevent any further escalation.Having strong partnership relations with Uzbekistan, the EU has reiterated its commitment to supporting Uzbekistan's reform, stressing that the process must continue in consultation with citizens.On Friday, people gathered in central outdoor market area in Nukus, demanding the release of a local blogger who called for a protest against constitutional amendments. Protesters believe that Karakalpakstan may lose its right to secede from Uzbekistan if amendments are adopted. Following the unrest, 18 people died sustaining severe injuries, while 243 others were injured.On Monday, the lower chamber of the Uzbek parliament voted for extending the nationwide discussion of draft amendments to the country's constitution for ten days until July 15 and for retaining the constitutional clauses on the sovereignty of the Republic of Karakalpakstan in the current constitution.

