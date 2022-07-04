https://sputniknews.com/20220704/eu-regrets-casualties-resulting-from-unrest-in-uzbekistans-karakalpakstan-1096942339.html
EU Regrets Casualties Resulting From Unrest in Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union is calling for an investigation and lamenting the loss of human life during the public unrest in the Uzbek autonomous republic of Karakalpakstan over constitutional amendments, an EU foreign affairs spokesperson said on Monday.
"The European Union calls for an open and independent investigation into the violent events in Karakalpakstan following the publication of the proposed amendments to Uzbekistan’s Constitution. We deeply regret the casualties and loss of human life and continue to follow developments closely," the statement read.
The EU has also recognized the steps
taken by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to promptly address public concerns about the proposed constitutional amendments, while urging all the parties to act with restraint to prevent any further escalation.
"We call on all sides to show restraint in their actions, with a view to avoiding any escalation or further violence. The European Union urges the authorities to guarantee human rights, including the fundamental rights to freedom of expression and freedom of assembly, in line with Uzbekistan’s international commitments," the statement added.
Having strong partnership relations with Uzbekistan, the EU has reiterated its commitment to supporting Uzbekistan's reform, stressing that the process must continue in consultation with citizens.
On Friday, people gathered in central outdoor market area in Nukus, demanding the release of a local blogger who called for a protest against constitutional amendments. Protesters believe that Karakalpakstan may lose its right to secede from Uzbekistan if amendments are adopted. Following the unrest, 18 people died sustaining severe injuries, while 243 others were injured.
On Monday, the lower chamber of the Uzbek parliament voted for extending the nationwide discussion of draft amendments to the country's constitution for ten days until July 15 and for retaining the constitutional clauses on the sovereignty of the Republic of Karakalpakstan in the current constitution.