Wheat Price Crisis, Israel Murdering Iranian Scientists and State Dept. Rewards for Justice Program

Wheat Price Crisis, Israel Murdering Iranian Scientists and State Dept. Rewards for Justice Program

02.07.2022

2022-07-02T09:23+0000

2022-07-02T09:23+0000

2022-07-02T09:24+0000

Wheat Price Crisis, Israel Murdering Iranian Scientists and State Dept. Rewards for Justice Program The trial of American WNBA star Brittney Griner begins today in a court just outside Moscow.

Dr. Jack Rasmus, economist, radio show host & author of 'The Scourge of Neoliberalism: US Economic Policy from Reagan to Trump joins the show. The Misfits start the conversation with the state of the US economy, as we wrap up the first half of the year. The first six months of 2022 were the stock market’s worst first half of a year since 1970. The S&P 500 peaked in early January and has dropped nearly 21 percent over the past six months. Then they talk about the wheat crisis that the Wall Street Journal says is now abating. Its story today says fine farm weather in the US, Europe and Australia and a rush of Russian grain ships through the Black Sea have brought wheat prices down.Miko Peled, human rights activist and author of the books "The General’s Son: The Journey of an Israeli in Palestine" and "Injustice: The Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five,” joins the show to talk about Foreign Policy Magazine this week had an article written by Danielle Pletka, a senior foreign policy fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and the former Staff Director at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee under the chairmanship of Senator Jesse Helms, which spoke in detail about Israel’s policy of murdering Iranian scientists. Assassinations have continued unabated ever since–from the 1972 Munich Olympics terrorists to super gun inventor Gerald Bull to countless officials in the Iranian nuclear program. The Israelis say that the program is necessary for their survival. But Pletka asks if it’s moral, and whether a foreign policy that employs assassination actually works.Ted Rall, award winning political cartoonist, columnist, and author, his latest book is "The Stringer,” and co-host of the DMZ America podcast with Ted Rall & Scott Stantis joins the show. They begin the conversation with a story about an American father reunited with a child lost during Kabul evacuation. Then they talk about an announcement by the US State Department today - that the Department’s Rewards for Justice program is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information on foreign interference in US elections.Rae Valencia, Sputnik News analyst and producer for Political Misfits joins the show to talk about the politics of the Supreme Court of the United States. Following an explosive week of rulings issued by the Supreme Court they discuss the potential fallout and voter turn out for the midterm elections. And, they talk about Trump not being the eventual GOP nominee for president in 2024.The Misfits close the week with Stories of the WeirdWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

