Ryanair Trade Unions in Spain Extend Strike for 12 Days
Ryanair Trade Unions in Spain Extend Strike for 12 Days
02.07.2022

Ryanair Trade Unions in Spain Extend Strike for 12 Days
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The trade unions of the low-cost Ryanair airline extended the strike of their flight attendants in Spain for 12 days, the EFE news agency reported on Saturday.
According to the statement of the USO and Sitcpla unions, as cited by the agency, new strike days are July 12, 13, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 27 and 28.
The previous six-day strike ended on Saturday, the Spanish news agency reported.
Strikes of the Ryanair employees amid salary reductions were previously held in five EU states, including Belgium, Portugal, France, Italy, and Spain. Among other reasons, which prompted the industrial action, are absence of food and beverages for the staff on board, lack of attention of national aviation regulators to the airline's security, and fatigue management system.