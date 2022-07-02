https://sputniknews.com/20220702/one-migrant-killed-7-injured-in-shootout-at-serbia-hungary-border-subotica-mayor-says-1096892340.html

One Migrant Killed, 7 Injured in Shootout at Serbia-Hungary Border, Subotica Mayor Says

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - A shootout between migrants on the border of Serbia and Hungary resulted in one person killed and seven injured, the mayor of the Serbian... 02.07.2022, Sputnik International

"Seven people were admitted to the city hospital, one with no signs of life. Resuscitation was carried out, unfortunately, it did not help. A girl born in 2006 is in serious condition; a surgical operation was carried out, but her life is still in danger. I was informed that the ambulance teams went for the eighth wounded person, we are talking about people 20-30 years old without documents," the Subotica mayor told reporters.Serbian Interior Minister Alexandar Vulin is also on the spot.Earlier in the day, media reported that one person was killed and over five were injured in an armed clash between migrants in the village of Makova-Sedmica near Subotica. Migrants are constantly gathering in the forest near the village of Makova-Sedmica in the hope of crossing the border with Hungary into the European Union.

