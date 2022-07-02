International
https://sputniknews.com/20220702/biden-reminds-the-world-to-always-blame-russia-russia-and-bbq-tips-for-july-4th-1096877067.html
Biden Reminds the World to Always Blame 'Russia, Russia' and BBQ Tips for July 4th
Biden Reminds the World to Always Blame 'Russia, Russia' and BBQ Tips for July 4th
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Russia demanding rubles for grain exports, and the RCMP police... 02.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-02T09:22+0000
2022-07-02T09:22+0000
radio sputnik
the backstory
iphone
russia
radio
joe biden
vladimir putin
cooking
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/01/1096876921_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_bbf1df96f6e17e4abc2aad5649043bc4.png
Biden Reminds the World to Always Blame "Russia, Russia" and BBQ Tips for July 4th
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Russia demanding rubles for grain exports, and the RCMP police admitting to spying on Canadian citizens.
Meathead Goldwyn – BBQ Expert, Author, Cook | Writing Books About Cooking, The Science of Food, and Beef RibsMisty Winston - Political Activist, Organizer, and Radio Host | Freedom Fest, Activism for Julian Assange, and Press FreedomIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Meathead Goldwyn about the different temperatures for cooking, cultures centered around food, and spices for ribs. Meathead discussed the ways to smoke meat and how to turn a gas grill into a smoker. Meathead spoke about the temperatures needed to cook pork ribs and fans of the chemistry of cooking.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Misty Winston about President Putin, the liberal world order, and Qanon. Misty talked about being called a "Russian bot" and the tribalism of politics. Misty spoke about her openness to speak to people of all spectrums and President Biden blaming Russia for America's inflation.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/01/1096876921_0:0:933:700_1920x0_80_0_0_0826371a2dce6b4ef9df7b2bc8bf1539.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
radio sputnik, the backstory, iphone, russia, аудио, radio, joe biden, vladimir putin, cooking

Biden Reminds the World to Always Blame 'Russia, Russia' and BBQ Tips for July 4th

09:22 GMT 02.07.2022
Biden Reminds the World to Always Blame "Russia, Russia" and BBQ Tips for July 4th
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Russia demanding rubles for grain exports, and the RCMP police admitting to spying on Canadian citizens.
Meathead Goldwyn – BBQ Expert, Author, Cook | Writing Books About Cooking, The Science of Food, and Beef Ribs
Misty Winston - Political Activist, Organizer, and Radio Host | Freedom Fest, Activism for Julian Assange, and Press Freedom
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Meathead Goldwyn about the different temperatures for cooking, cultures centered around food, and spices for ribs. Meathead discussed the ways to smoke meat and how to turn a gas grill into a smoker. Meathead spoke about the temperatures needed to cook pork ribs and fans of the chemistry of cooking.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Misty Winston about President Putin, the liberal world order, and Qanon. Misty talked about being called a "Russian bot" and the tribalism of politics. Misty spoke about her openness to speak to people of all spectrums and President Biden blaming Russia for America's inflation.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала