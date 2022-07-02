https://sputniknews.com/20220702/biden-reminds-the-world-to-always-blame-russia-russia-and-bbq-tips-for-july-4th-1096877067.html

Biden Reminds the World to Always Blame 'Russia, Russia' and BBQ Tips for July 4th

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Russia demanding rubles for grain exports, and the RCMP police... 02.07.2022, Sputnik International

Biden Reminds the World to Always Blame "Russia, Russia" and BBQ Tips for July 4th On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Russia demanding rubles for grain exports, and the RCMP police admitting to spying on Canadian citizens.

Meathead Goldwyn – BBQ Expert, Author, Cook | Writing Books About Cooking, The Science of Food, and Beef RibsMisty Winston - Political Activist, Organizer, and Radio Host | Freedom Fest, Activism for Julian Assange, and Press FreedomIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Meathead Goldwyn about the different temperatures for cooking, cultures centered around food, and spices for ribs. Meathead discussed the ways to smoke meat and how to turn a gas grill into a smoker. Meathead spoke about the temperatures needed to cook pork ribs and fans of the chemistry of cooking.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Misty Winston about President Putin, the liberal world order, and Qanon. Misty talked about being called a "Russian bot" and the tribalism of politics. Misty spoke about her openness to speak to people of all spectrums and President Biden blaming Russia for America's inflation.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

