Another Belgian Chocolate Factory Halts Production Due to Salmonella

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Belgium's Neuhaus chocolate factory suspended production after a supplier detected salmonella in received and used raw materials

According to the CEO, the factory expects to resume production in early August after the necessary measures are taken.On Friday, the Barry Callebaut chocolate factory in Wieze, Belgium, suspended work as it found products infected with salmonella.In April, the Ferrero confectionery plant in Belgium's Arlon was temporarily shut down over a wave of salmonella cases. The agency recalled all products made at the factory, which included Kinder Surprise, Kinder Mini Eggs, Kinder Surprise Maxi and Kinder Schoko-Bons items.

