https://sputniknews.com/20220702/another-belgian-chocolate-factory-halts-production-due-to-salmonella-1096888923.html
Another Belgian Chocolate Factory Halts Production Due to Salmonella
Another Belgian Chocolate Factory Halts Production Due to Salmonella
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Belgium's Neuhaus chocolate factory suspended production after a supplier detected salmonella in received and used raw materials, the... 02.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-02T11:37+0000
2022-07-02T11:37+0000
2022-07-02T11:37+0000
belgium
chocolate
salmonella
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0d/1089041249_99:0:1822:969_1920x0_80_0_0_55749a0ffaf3a673b7e52fcfab801195.jpg
According to the CEO, the factory expects to resume production in early August after the necessary measures are taken.On Friday, the Barry Callebaut chocolate factory in Wieze, Belgium, suspended work as it found products infected with salmonella.In April, the Ferrero confectionery plant in Belgium's Arlon was temporarily shut down over a wave of salmonella cases. The agency recalled all products made at the factory, which included Kinder Surprise, Kinder Mini Eggs, Kinder Surprise Maxi and Kinder Schoko-Bons items.
belgium
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0d/1089041249_314:0:1606:969_1920x0_80_0_0_57624a7dc5d65129421ec614441cf317.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
belgium, chocolate, salmonella
Another Belgian Chocolate Factory Halts Production Due to Salmonella
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Belgium's Neuhaus chocolate factory suspended production after a supplier detected salmonella in received and used raw materials, the company's CEO, Ignace Van Doorselaere, said on Saturday.
"We were alerted [of salmonella] too late... Some of the potentially contaminated chocolate has already been used in production. Therefore, we had to destroy the already made products and suspend the work of the factory," Van Doorselaere was quoted as saying by the Belgian LN24 broadcaster.
According to the CEO, the factory expects to resume production in early August after the necessary measures are taken.
On Friday, the Barry Callebaut chocolate factory in Wieze, Belgium, suspended work as it found products infected with salmonella.
In April, the Ferrero confectionery plant in Belgium's Arlon was temporarily shut down over a wave of salmonella cases. The agency recalled all products made at the factory, which included Kinder Surprise, Kinder Mini Eggs, Kinder Surprise Maxi and Kinder Schoko-Bons items.