https://sputniknews.com/20220701/poll-americans-see-increased-discrimination-against-white-people-1096870748.html
Poll: Americans See Increased Discrimination Against White People
Poll: Americans See Increased Discrimination Against White People
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Thirty-five percent of American adults believe discrimination has increased against their white compatriots over the past five years... 01.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-01T17:34+0000
2022-07-01T17:34+0000
2022-07-01T17:34+0000
us
racism
discrimination
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0d/1083598176_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_431d1eb86d42fa5ad80b56fc46f993f6.jpg
A nationally representative sample of 2,091 Americans were surveyed in May by Nielson Scarborough, which examined their perceptions of whether racial, ethnic, or religious discrimination toward White, Black, Latino, Asian, Muslim, Christian, and Jewish Americans had increased or decreased. The respondents were also asked whether these groups strengthened or weakened American society.Twenty-five percent of respondents felt white Americans – the dominant racial group in the US – were discriminated against "a lot more." The figure was only significantly surpassed by the 33% who said discrimination against Asian Americans had increased "a lot more."The questions were part of a broader poll on domestic and foreign issues. The survey accounted for the variables of age, gender, race, ethnicity, household income, level of education, census regional division, and political party affiliation.
https://sputniknews.com/20190612/jordan-peterson-ban-nigel-biggar-1075820894.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0d/1083598176_172:0:2901:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_ad0e331775501b4dcc7bc18049355a09.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, racism, discrimination
Poll: Americans See Increased Discrimination Against White People
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Thirty-five percent of American adults believe discrimination has increased against their white compatriots over the past five years, according to the University of Maryland’s Critical Issues Poll.
A nationally representative sample of 2,091 Americans were surveyed in May by Nielson Scarborough, which examined their perceptions of whether racial, ethnic, or religious discrimination toward White, Black, Latino, Asian, Muslim, Christian, and Jewish Americans had increased or decreased. The respondents were also asked whether these groups strengthened or weakened American society.
Twenty-five percent of respondents felt white Americans – the dominant racial group in the US – were discriminated against "a lot more." The figure was only significantly surpassed by the 33% who said discrimination against Asian Americans had increased "a lot more."
The questions were part of a broader poll on domestic and foreign issues. The survey accounted for the variables of age, gender, race, ethnicity, household income, level of education, census regional division, and political party affiliation.