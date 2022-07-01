International
https://sputniknews.com/20220701/poll-americans-see-increased-discrimination-against-white-people-1096870748.html
Poll: Americans See Increased Discrimination Against White People
Poll: Americans See Increased Discrimination Against White People
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Thirty-five percent of American adults believe discrimination has increased against their white compatriots over the past five years... 01.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-01T17:34+0000
2022-07-01T17:34+0000
us
racism
discrimination
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0d/1083598176_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_431d1eb86d42fa5ad80b56fc46f993f6.jpg
A nationally representative sample of 2,091 Americans were surveyed in May by Nielson Scarborough, which examined their perceptions of whether racial, ethnic, or religious discrimination toward White, Black, Latino, Asian, Muslim, Christian, and Jewish Americans had increased or decreased. The respondents were also asked whether these groups strengthened or weakened American society.Twenty-five percent of respondents felt white Americans – the dominant racial group in the US – were discriminated against "a lot more." The figure was only significantly surpassed by the 33% who said discrimination against Asian Americans had increased "a lot more."The questions were part of a broader poll on domestic and foreign issues. The survey accounted for the variables of age, gender, race, ethnicity, household income, level of education, census regional division, and political party affiliation.
https://sputniknews.com/20190612/jordan-peterson-ban-nigel-biggar-1075820894.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0d/1083598176_172:0:2901:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_ad0e331775501b4dcc7bc18049355a09.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, racism, discrimination

Poll: Americans See Increased Discrimination Against White People

17:34 GMT 01.07.2022
© AP Photo / Shafkat AnowarFILE - In this June 11, 2021, file photo, people cross a street as they make their way toward Chicago's Wrigley Field for a baseball game. COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have dipped below 300 a day for the first time since the early days of the disaster in March 2020, while the number of Americans fully vaccinated has reached about 150 million
FILE - In this June 11, 2021, file photo, people cross a street as they make their way toward Chicago's Wrigley Field for a baseball game. COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have dipped below 300 a day for the first time since the early days of the disaster in March 2020, while the number of Americans fully vaccinated has reached about 150 million - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.07.2022
© AP Photo / Shafkat Anowar
Subscribe
US
India
Global
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Thirty-five percent of American adults believe discrimination has increased against their white compatriots over the past five years, according to the University of Maryland’s Critical Issues Poll.
A nationally representative sample of 2,091 Americans were surveyed in May by Nielson Scarborough, which examined their perceptions of whether racial, ethnic, or religious discrimination toward White, Black, Latino, Asian, Muslim, Christian, and Jewish Americans had increased or decreased. The respondents were also asked whether these groups strengthened or weakened American society.
Twenty-five percent of respondents felt white Americans – the dominant racial group in the US – were discriminated against "a lot more." The figure was only significantly surpassed by the 33% who said discrimination against Asian Americans had increased "a lot more."
Jordan Peterson - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.06.2019
Jordan Peterson Ban: Cambridge Discriminates Against White Conservative Men, Academic Claims
12 June 2019, 12:23 GMT
The questions were part of a broader poll on domestic and foreign issues. The survey accounted for the variables of age, gender, race, ethnicity, household income, level of education, census regional division, and political party affiliation.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала