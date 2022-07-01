https://sputniknews.com/20220701/poll-americans-see-increased-discrimination-against-white-people-1096870748.html

Poll: Americans See Increased Discrimination Against White People

Poll: Americans See Increased Discrimination Against White People

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Thirty-five percent of American adults believe discrimination has increased against their white compatriots over the past five years... 01.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-01T17:34+0000

2022-07-01T17:34+0000

2022-07-01T17:34+0000

us

racism

discrimination

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0d/1083598176_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_431d1eb86d42fa5ad80b56fc46f993f6.jpg

A nationally representative sample of 2,091 Americans were surveyed in May by Nielson Scarborough, which examined their perceptions of whether racial, ethnic, or religious discrimination toward White, Black, Latino, Asian, Muslim, Christian, and Jewish Americans had increased or decreased. The respondents were also asked whether these groups strengthened or weakened American society.Twenty-five percent of respondents felt white Americans – the dominant racial group in the US – were discriminated against "a lot more." The figure was only significantly surpassed by the 33% who said discrimination against Asian Americans had increased "a lot more."The questions were part of a broader poll on domestic and foreign issues. The survey accounted for the variables of age, gender, race, ethnicity, household income, level of education, census regional division, and political party affiliation.

https://sputniknews.com/20190612/jordan-peterson-ban-nigel-biggar-1075820894.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, racism, discrimination