Since the beginning of the special op in February, Russian forces have eliminated 224 Ukrainian warplanes, 134 helicopters, 1,400 drones, 3,859 tanks and other armored vehicles, 698 rocket launchers and 3,059 artillery pieces, the defence ministry stated.
Russian forces and the Donbass militias are advancing amid the special operation, while the Ukrainian troops gradually retreat from DPR and LPR territory. The clashes continue around the city of Lisichansk in the LPR, as Russian forces take control of the city.
Previously, Moscow and Kiev agreed on prisoners exchange, with 144 troops being handed over by each side.
