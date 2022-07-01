International
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Cities North of Donetsk
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Cities North of Donetsk
Since the beginning of the special op in February, Russian forces have eliminated 224 Ukrainian warplanes, 134 helicopters, 1,400 drones, 3,859 tanks and other... 01.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-01T05:20+0000
2022-07-01T05:28+0000
russia
ukraine
special operation
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107824/95/1078249512_0:115:2808:1695_1920x0_80_0_0_e2c7b03617074a34c702024c6d24e313.jpg
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Cities North of Donetsk

05:20 GMT 01.07.2022 (Updated: 05:28 GMT 01.07.2022)
Since the beginning of the special op in February, Russian forces have eliminated 224 Ukrainian warplanes, 134 helicopters, 1,400 drones, 3,859 tanks and other armored vehicles, 698 rocket launchers and 3,059 artillery pieces, the defence ministry stated.
Russian forces and the Donbass militias are advancing amid the special operation, while the Ukrainian troops gradually retreat from DPR and LPR territory. The clashes continue around the city of Lisichansk in the LPR, as Russian forces take control of the city.
Previously, Moscow and Kiev agreed on prisoners exchange, with 144 troops being handed over by each side.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
05:44 GMT 01.07.2022
Ukrainian Troops Target Donetsk With 20 Grad Rockets
05:38 GMT 01.07.2022
Ukrainian Forces Shell Cities North of Donetsk
